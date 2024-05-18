With still no NFLPA licensing deal, Marvin Harrison Jr. skips the Rookie Premiere

He still doesn't have an NFLPA licensing deal. Perhaps not coincidentally, Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. did not accept an invitation to attend the 2024 NFLPA Rookie Premiere in L.A.

He was indeed on the invitation list. He was not on the official list of expected attendees.

The list carried a caveat: "Subject to change." We're told that the only change was the decision of Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy to not attend, due to "personal matter." (Worthy recently had his car stolen in Kansas City, which might or might not have been the personal matter that kept him from going.)

Harrison's jersey isn't available to be purchased, due to the lack of a licensing deal with the union. He reportedly has an existing deal with Fanatics, which sells the jerseys online. Apparently, his refusal to sign the NFLPA deal arises from a desire to re-do the Fanatics deal.

Attending the Rookie Premiere are: Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell, Broncos running back Audric Estime, Rams running back Blake Corum, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Jets running back Braelon Allen, Chargers receiver Brenden Rice, Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Vikings edge rusher Dallas Turner, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Buccaneers receiver Jalen McMillan, Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright, Bengals receiver Jermaine Burton, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III, Panthers running back Jonathan Brooks, Jets quarterback Jordan Travis, Bills receiver Keon Coleman, Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey, Colts edge rusher Laiati Latu, Commanders receiver Luke McCaffrey, Jets receiver Malachi Corley, Giants receiver Malik Nabers, Packers running back Marshawn Lloyd, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Packers quarterback Michael Pratt, 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall, Steelers receiver Roman Wilson, Bears receiver Rome Odunze, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, Cardinals running back Trey Benson, Broncos receiver Troy Franklin, Eagles running back Will Shipley, and Panthers receiver Xavier Leggette.