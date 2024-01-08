Still no movement for LSU women’s basketball in AP Top 25 despite 15-game win streak

LSU began SEC play with decisive wins over Missouri and Ole Miss, and while that was enough to extend this team’s winning streak to 15 games, it wasn’t enough to move them off the No. 7 line in the latest AP Top 25 on Monday.

This marks nine straight weeks in which the Tigers have ranked No. 7. They remain there despite NC State dropping its first game of the season against a Virginia Tech team that LSU beat.

The Wolfpack dropped three spots in the poll this week but remains one spot above the Tigers at No. 6. South Carolina is No. 1 once again, though it wasn’t unanimous as unbeaten UCLA received one first-place vote.

LSU holds steady at No. 7 in the AP Poll for the ninth week in a row 📄 https://t.co/zU59RkzN4o pic.twitter.com/HMptVJt7iY — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 8, 2024

After winning on the road in Oxford on Sunday, LSU will return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night to host Texas A&M. After that, it will hit the road again to face Auburn on Sunday afternoon.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire