'Still more to come' as Vardy extends Foxes deal

[Getty Images]

Jamie Vardy says there is "still more to come" from him after he signed a new one-year deal at Leicester City, which will take him into his 13th season with the Premier League club.

Vardy scored 24 goals in Leicester's Premier League title-winning campaign of 2015-16 and helped the club to the Championship title last season.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 37-year-old said: "To get the numbers that I did [last season] I'm delighted with it, but there's still more to come. I look after myself - I've always said that age is just a number.

"My legs feel fine so that's why I carry on, until my legs say 'that's it, game over'. There will be a day when that comes - but that's not right now.

"We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. 100%, it's the best league in the world. That's where you want to be playing your football," he added.