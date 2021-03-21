Breaking News:

Loyola Chicago upsets Illinois, the first No. 1 seed to fall in men's NCAA tournament

There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

  • A worker ties down an NCAA college basketball tournament banner from a crosswalk, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    1/8

    There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

    A worker ties down an NCAA college basketball tournament banner from a crosswalk, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • The Texas basketball team walks around the concourse at Victory Field at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    2/8

    There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

    The Texas basketball team walks around the concourse at Victory Field at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Florida plays against Virginia Tech in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/8

    There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

    Florida plays against Virginia Tech in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Drexel and Illinois in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    4/8

    There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

    A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Drexel and Illinois in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Members of the Florida team, including Jason Jitoboh (33) and Niels Lane (44) watch from the bench in masks in the second half of a first round game against Virginia Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. Its sacrifices theyve all been asked to make by the NCAA to pull off a tournament in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/8

    There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

    Members of the Florida team, including Jason Jitoboh (33) and Niels Lane (44) watch from the bench in masks in the second half of a first round game against Virginia Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. Its sacrifices theyve all been asked to make by the NCAA to pull off a tournament in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Oklahoma State and Liberty at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    6/8

    There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

    A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Oklahoma State and Liberty at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Oklahoma State and Liberty at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    7/8

    There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

    A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Oklahoma State and Liberty at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Members of the Georgetown team take a knee during the National Anthem before a first-round game against Colorado in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Colorado defeated Georgetown 96-73. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    8/8

    There is still madness in the NCAAs, it's just a bit quieter

    Members of the Georgetown team take a knee during the National Anthem before a first-round game against Colorado in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Colorado defeated Georgetown 96-73. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
A worker ties down an NCAA college basketball tournament banner from a crosswalk, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
The Texas basketball team walks around the concourse at Victory Field at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Florida plays against Virginia Tech in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Drexel and Illinois in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Members of the Florida team, including Jason Jitoboh (33) and Niels Lane (44) watch from the bench in masks in the second half of a first round game against Virginia Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. Its sacrifices theyve all been asked to make by the NCAA to pull off a tournament in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Oklahoma State and Liberty at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A limited number of fans watch a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 19, 2021, between Oklahoma State and Liberty at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. No bands. No cheer squad. No buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset. This is a decidedly different NCAA tournament experience for players and coaches when they get on the court. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Members of the Georgetown team take a knee during the National Anthem before a first-round game against Colorado in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Colorado defeated Georgetown 96-73. Restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have limited crowds, reduced interactions and created an abnormal NCAA experience for those involved. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
·4 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) No bands. No cheer squads. No packed buildings filled with neutral fans suddenly throwing their support behind a plucky double-digit underdog hoping to pull off an upset.

The games during the first week of the NCAA Tournament have still brought madness - see: Oral Roberts, North Texas, Ohio and Abilene Christian - but it's a much different version than the past.

Yet despite the restrictions, despite the lack of fans with venue capacity capped at 22 % and despite teams being walled off from friends and family - the joy is still there. The fabric of March will always include upsets and big shots and they have come aplenty already.

This March, things are just a little quieter.

''We played most of the year with little or no fans. I think that atmosphere, that part of the experience for the student-athletes is noticeably missing,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. ''So when you add just a few into the crowd, that makes a difference. That adds life to the building.''

One of the hallmarks of NCAA Tournaments of the past is the atmosphere. The crowded arenas mixed between traveling diehards and neutral locals. The downtowns overflowing with visitors, the costumes and painted faces. Villanova's crying piccolo girl and more.

There is still some of that in Indianapolis this year. But it's on a far smaller scale and the line of delineation is obvious. Police vehicles and metal barricades surround parts of downtown around the hotel bubble where tournament teams are being housed. Skyways these use to walk to practices are closed off.

The meaning is clear. Family, friends and fans are on the outside looking in.

''I haven't seen my wife or my kids in over a week now, so I've obviously miss them terribly. I wave at my wife out of the hotel window every day since she got here,'' Abilene Christian coach Joe Golding said after the 14th-seeded Wildcats stunned No. 3 seed Texas. ''That's the tough part about being here. I wish I could celebrate with them because she's the rock of the family.''

Fans are still here. The orange of Syracuse, Illinois and Oregon State still pop in a crowd. The Hogs were definitely being called at local establishments after Arkansas' opening victory.

Supporters of Baylor, Gonzaga and Illinois have shown up expecting long stays. The Mean Green of North Texas, Golden Eagles of Oral Roberts and Golding's Wildcats are sticking around longer than most anybody thought.

But it's different. It was going to have to be different to function inside of a bubble and that's translated to an atmosphere that's not library quiet, but not a rocking madhouse either.

The NCAA has given little nods to each school participating, whether its the fight songs playing when the teams take the floor, or videoed performances of each school's cheer squads being played at halftime.

The national anthem? It's a recording. Coaches' instructions and criticisms often are clearly heard during games. And don't expect crowd noise to rattle any free throws in the final seconds.

''You're used to running out for the most part to packed houses. Obviously that's different. I think we're grateful the fact that there are fans here,'' Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after its first-round win. ''But it's a little different feel. Once the ball is thrown up, the game is the game, and it is different that way. But I'm just ecstatic that we're playing. Our players are ecstatic we're playing. There's going to be a champion.''

It's not all stale atmospheres and library-quiet venues. Georgia Tech students roared inside Hinkle Fieldhouse until getting silenced by Loyola Chicago. Same with the hundreds of Grand Canyon students - known as Havocs - who were on hand for the first round matchup against Iowa.

Chants of ''R-U'' echoed through Bankers Life Fieldhouse as Rutgers won its first tournament game since 1983. Abilene Christian fans had Lucas Oil Stadium rocking well after midnight enjoying its upset of the flagship school in its home state.

For the guys at North Texas, who pulled one of the big first-round upsets by knocking out No. 4 seed Purdue, they loved the hostile feel of having most of Lucas Oil Stadium against them.

For the Mean Green, it definitely felt like March.

''We're doing something we love to do, playing basketball. Yeah, I want to experience the crowd, the sellout,'' North Texas star Javion Hamet said. ''But it still was loud in there (Friday) night. It felt like 10- or 20,000 fans in there when Purdue went on a run. No, I don't feel like we're being shortchanged.''

Added North Texas coach Grant McCasland, ''We were playing a team from Indiana, the only team from Indiana in the tournament, in Indianapolis and I thought it was a pretty good atmosphere considering. Our guys loved it, man. It was a blast.''

---

AP Sports Writer Eric Olson contributed to this report.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • March Madness 2021: Loyola Chicago upsets 1-seed Illinois Fighting Illini

    The Ramblers started off Day Three's craziness early.

  • March Madness 2021 schedule: TV channels, tip times, bracket, dates, scores, watch men’s NCAA tournament games live

    The regular season has come to an end and the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament begins on Thursday, March 18 with 68 teams in the hunt to win it all. Number one seeds for March Madness 2021 include: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan. RELATED: How to watch, live stream every March Madness 2021 game Check out

  • Rocket test brings NASA one step closer to returning to the moon

    NASA successfully tested the core stage of their Space Launch System on March 18, firing all four of its engines simultaneously for more than eight minutes. Here's what that means.

  • Cinderella! Abilene Christian upsets Texas to bust brackets in men's NCAA Tournament first round

    Abilene Christian, a mid-major program that just joined Division I in 2013, stunned No. 3 Texas — a Final Four contender.

  • Juzang carries No. 11 UCLA past sixth-seeded BYU, 73-62

    Johnny Juzang poured in 27 points in his second big game of the NCAA Tournament, Jules Bernard provided a big second-half lift, and No. 11 seed UCLA beat sixth-seeded BYU 73-62 on Saturday night to advance in the East Region.

  • Looking at the locals in the NCAA Tournament: UConn is out, Rutgers rolls on

    SNY Analyst Vin Parise does a deep dive on the local teams in the NCAA Tournament heading into Sunday's games, including losses for UConn and Iona, and a preview of the next game for Rutgers as they prepare to take on Houston.

  • Raptors' Nurse fined $50,000 for mask-throwing, profanity

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The NBA has fined Toronto coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer's table and toward the stands, plus for directing profanity toward game officials before leaving the floor at the end of a game Friday night. Nurse was upset at the end of Toronto's 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz, a game in which the Jazz took 41 free throws, compared with the Raptors' 14. The 27-shot difference in free throw attempts between the teams was the second largest in the NBA this season, topped by the 28-shot difference Houston had over Golden State on Wednesday.

  • 2021 NCAA women’s tournament bracket: TV schedule, tip times, dates, game previews

    For the 64 teams in the NCAA women’s tournament, it’s finally time to dance. Two years after Baylor edged Notre Dame 82-81 in the 2019 national championship, the tournament is back. This year’s No. 1 seeds — NC State, South Carolina, Stanford and UConn — headline the field traveling to the San Antonio area for the

  • Nun-and-done: Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois 71-58

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Loyola Chicago carried out 101-year-old superfan Sister Jean's plans to a T on Sunday, moving to the Sweet 16 with a 71-58 win over Illinois, the first No. 1 seed bounced from this year's NCAA Tournament. Cameron Krutwig delivered a 19-point, 12-rebound masterpiece and the quick-handed, eighth-seeded Ramblers (26-4) led wire to wire. The Ramblers will next play either Oklahoma State or Oregon State, who were set to meet later Sunday.

  • March Madness: Six key takeaways from Saturday's men's NCAA Tournament first-round games

    There was no shortage of highlights Saturday from the 16 men's NCAA Tournament games that helped fully slice the field down to 32 teams.

  • No. 13 Ohio ends Virginia's repeat hopes with stunning first-round upset of reigning champs

    Virginia got an extension on its championship reign, but quickly relinquished it with the return of NCAA tournament play.

  • Bills, Emmanuel Sanders match had been years in the making

    The Bills knew they wanted Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders knew he wanted Buffalo. With the Saints in the kind of cap crunch that caused them to cut Sanders loose, it was time for Sanders to land in Western New York. “He’s a guy we’ve tracked for a couple of years. He’s been in winning locker rooms,” [more]

  • Biden DHS chief says 'border is closed' but U.S. won't expel children

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed former President Donald Trump for having "dismantled the orderly, humane and efficient way" of dealing with the migrant children.

  • March Madness: The good, the bad and ugly of Loyola Chicago's upset of No. 1 Illinois

    No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago is going back to the Sweet 16 after pulling off the biggest upset of the men's NCAA Tournament, beating No. 1 seed Illinois.

  • Fluky March Madness injury leaves Florida player bloody, staggering to locker room

    Florida's Tyree Appleby took an accidental elbow to the face, and needed stitches.

  • Rob Gronkowski: 'I was definitely shook' by Aaron Hernandez's murder charge

    The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky agrees to deal with Bills

    Mitchell Trubisky will back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.

  • Luka Doncic stuck with 'terrible' shot and created magic vs. Clippers

    Luka Magic makes you realize they call him Wonder Boy not because he was a boy wonder but because he plays with the wonder of a boy, “play” being the operative word.

  • Khama Worthy is going to do what he’s got to do at UFC 260

    When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”