They still love Derrick Rose in Chicago, he gets standing ovation and M-V-P chants

Early years Chicago Derrick Rose was something special. League MVP, All-Star, All-NBA, walking highlight package. The fans in Chicago love that Derrick Rose.

They still do.

Rose returned to the United Center on Friday night with the Detroit Pistons, and he was welcomed like a conquering hero.

This place is showing D-Rose so much love right now MVP chants already ❤️ pic.twitter.com/62puS3pIiD — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 2, 2019









Rose is not an MVP anymore… but he may be Sixth Man of the Year. Rose is averaging 20.4 points per game off the bench (before this game), and he’s thriving in that role. When Reggie Jackson went down injured, Rose was offered the chance to start and turned it down, accepting his role and wanting to continue to as a sixth man.

We’ll see if Rose’s numbers die off as the season goes along. What will not die is Chicago fans’ love for Rose.