'Still a lot to play for' as Glasgow aim to finish in style

Franco Smith has urged Glasgow to finish the regular season on a high on Friday night as they target victory at home to Zebre to keep alive hopes of topping the URC.

Warriors are currently fourth - three points behind leaders Munster - and already assured of a home quarter-final in the play-offs.

Smith's side have lost their last two matches - against the Bulls and Lions in South Africa - and Smith is determined to "rectify" that against a Zebre side who prop up the standings.

"We're really excited to be back here," said the Glasgow head coach. "I think the scoreline against the Lions doesn't reflect really what happened. There were two bad luck incidents that changed the outcome of that game.

"We still have a lot to play for. We can still, by performing at our very best, prepare well for the final part of [the season]. Two, we can still end up top of the pile, depending on the Bulls result and the Ulster-Munster result.

"We just need to make sure that we do what we can, the best we can, and control what we can control."

Zebre came out swinging against Glasgow last month before being overwhelmed in a heavy home defeat, but Smith is wary of underestimating the Italian side.

"You must remember that they are a proud team," he said. "They will put up a big fight. And yes, sometimes people underestimate their ability but there's only good teams in this competition.

"We understand that they can be unpredictable and we're going to be very aware of that."