'I still have a long way to go': Tiger Woods plays down hope of Masters return

Tiger Woods plays down hope of Masters return: 'I still have a long way to go'

Tiger Woods cannot even walk the walk at the moment, so he is not about to talk the talk. Anyone hoping that in his first press conference in the year, the 15-time major champion would express optimism about playing at the Masters in two months time, will be severely disappointed.

“I still have a long way to go,” he said here on Wednesday, puncturing the positivity that followed his performance at the PGA Tour’s father and son event in December. “Yeah, I am a lot stronger than I was at the PNC. But I was allowed to play in a cart there and I can play weekend warrior golf – that's easy. But walking on a course where there are undulations… that’s a totally different deal. I can’t do that. It’s frustrating ”

Of course, Augusta is famously undulating and it now seems unlikely he will be there trying for a record-equalling sixth green jacket. However, Woods did repeat his belief that he will return to the Tour, and The Open at flat St Andrews in July remains a giddy possibility. “Will I come back? Yes,” he said.” “Will I come back and play a full schedule? No. I’ll pick and choose my events.”

Woods, 46, is here at the Genesis Invitational as the tournament host due to the $12m event benefitting his charitable foundation. His continuing recovery from catastrophic injuries to his right leg mean that he is not teeing it up in a competition featuring every member of the world’s top 10.

Yet, as he pointed out, the one-year anniversary of his car crash in this city is no time to feel aggrieved about his absence as a player, but instead to be relieved he is here at all. “I'm very lucky, very lucky,” he said. “I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine and I'm very thankful for that.”

Woods also feels fortunate when he looks at the strength of field in his 120-man event. Outside of the majors, it does not get better, a fact Rory McIlroy noted. “The top-10 are here this week and I think that speaks volumes for what we all think of this event,” McIlroy said. “It's one that you just do not want to miss.”

McIlroy was last seen in Dubai two weeks ago when a bogey at the last in the Desert Classic cost him a place in the play-off won by world No 4 Viktor Hovland. At the time there was much conjecture whether McIlroy should have laid up on that closing par five instead of taking on the water and going for the green - and the win - with his second. However, despite his three-wood finding the lake, he clearly does not have any regrets.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tees off on the 17th hole during the Genesis Invitational pro-am golf event at Riviera Country Club, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles

“I had 255 [yards] to the front,” he said. “I could have got a five-wood there, I could have stepped on a three-iron and got there if I wanted to,” he said. “I tried to hit a three-wood and hold it back up against the wind from a hanging lie and I just caught it off the heel and it flared up in the wind. Obviously the end of that tournament was disappointing. I made a bad swing at a bad time, but I did a lot of really good things in there that I can't forget about.

“I went home to Holywood straight after and I hadn't been home in over two years just because of Covid, so it was nice to get back and introduce our daughter [Poppy] to her extended family. I don't think you realise how much you miss it until you go back and it was certainly a nice way to get over Dubai.”

With four top-sixes in his last six events, including a win in Las Vegas in his PGA Tour event four months ago, McIlroy is clearly in confident form. He is back in the world’s top five for the first time in almost two years, his longest absence from that leading quintet since he first cracked it in June, 2011. With two top-fives in his four appearances at Riviera, he must be among the favourites. “My game feels in a much better place coming into this year compared to last year,” he said.