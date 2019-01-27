Still king, Sidney Crosby offers important reminder at All-Star Game

SAN JOSE, Calif. — It wasn’t as if Sidney Crosby strode in after his absences at each preceding event at NHL All-Star weekend in San Jose and scored four goals and eight points across two mini games to earn MVP honours at the three-on-three tournament just for effect.

There was something symbolic, though, about the way he showed up after nursing an illness in his hotel room to that point in the weekend and wound up schooling the best players in the world on Saturday at the All-Star Game’s finale, anyway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In some ways forgotten after failing to attend the first Super Bowl-style media day organized by the NHL, and missing his assignment at the skills competition, too, Crosby reminded us at three aside that he’s very much still here.

And maybe we needed that.

With so many other dominant players setting incredible point paces on the season, it’s not glaring oversight to avoid celebrating what’s been a superb, but unspectacular scoring season from Crosby. He is pacing the Pittsburgh Penguins with 21 goals and 57 points in 45 games, but is only narrowly hanging on to a top-15 slot in league scoring and is 21 points behind league leader Nikita Kucherov.

Crosby said, with a smile and perhaps influenced by all the attention elsewhere, when asked in a light moment about how he feels to be considered one of the best hockey players in the world:

“I’m happy to be in the conversation still.”

The three-time Stanley Cup champion has either led the NHL in goals or points in nearly one third of his seasons to this point — and that won’t happen this year. Those basic numbers, however, don’t tell the whole story when considering Crosby’s year and how it measures up to the 13 brilliant ones he’s had previous.

Story continues

Crosby is currently a league-best plus-30 in even-strength goal differential, and remains the driving force behind the Pittsburgh power play which currently ranks fifth in the NHL. Meaning, he’s been objectively dominant in both attacking-minded phases of the game this season — perhaps to one of the greatest extents of his career and a level unmatched in relation to his peers.

As influential as ever but without the point totals to back it up, one of the major awards that he’s helped to monopolize over the last decade-plus is likely untenable. At this point many of the league’s rising stars have set a trajectory that won’t be matched or overlooked.

He could though add a piece of hardware that has to this point eluded him throughout his Hall of Fame career.

“I’d like to be in the conversation for sure,” he said, when asked about whether or not the Selke Trophy has emerged as a bucket-list item. “I mean, I think your play has to earn that so anyone can say that, but I definitely want to be known as a player that’s responsible defensively. I want to be good offensively but, you know, do it the right way and I think for the most part this year, that’s been the case.

“I think you leave that up to others to watch and decide but I certainly take a lot of pride in being good defensively.”

While the cameras and reporters followed Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and the trio of San Jose Sharks that represented their city at the NHL’s showcase weekend, it wouldn’t have been the same without Crosby — for as long as we were rolling along in San Jose without him.

He’s still the NHL’s main attraction. He’s still public enemy No. 1 in San Jose. He’s still one of the best players in the world — even if it’s meant re-inventing himself a little bit to preserve it.

And he’s been just as dominant as ever when you look close enough.

(Getty/Yahoo Canada Sports – Ciaran Breen)

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports:



