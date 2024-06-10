Advertisement
alex mott
·1 min read
Will Still ignores Championship links to join Lens

Lens have confirmed the appointment of Will Still as their new head coach.

Still left Reims just before the end of last season and has been consistently linked with a move to England over the past few months.

Both Norwich and Sunderland were believed to be keen on the English-born coach who cut his teeth in Belgium

But not it's been confirmed that Still will stay in France having joined the Ligue 1 outfit on Monday.