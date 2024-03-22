Still hot: Oakland basketball's Jack Gohlke hits fullcourt shot at Friday practice

In case you were wondering, Oakland basketball's newest star is still feeling it.

At the end of Oakland's practice a day after upsetting Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Jack Gohlke showed the rim still looks 20 feet wide to him. The fifth-year graduate transfer who put himself on the map with a 32-point performance on 10 3s in the upset showed off his range again on Friday, this time from an absurd distance.

Redshirt freshman guard Evan Soloman posted a video of Gohlke hitting a fullcourt shot at the end of practice. He launched the ball like he was throwing the football, but it still found the bottom of the net just like his flurry of catch-and-shoot treys to sink Kentucky.

But instead of a nonstop barrage on the move 3s off the catch, Gohlke sank it from 94 feet in front of his teammates. After he hit it, he ran to midcourt and celebrated with his teammates and began raising his hands, as if to hype up a crowd, like he was back on the stage again.

Oakland will need the flaming touch from deep to continue to extend the unlikely tournament run. The 14-seed Golden Grizzlies square off with 11-seed N.C. State on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Gohlke has become a star overnight, but he continues to repeat the mantra that Oakland isn't a Cinderella team, and wants to help the program continue to make history.

"I would say not really," he said when asked if he thought about becoming a March Madness icon. "More so what I was thinking about is how Coach Kampe has always talked about doing this kind of for Oakland and the university. That's kind of more what set in is that we just did a big thing for the university and the basketball program and I want to continue to do that."

