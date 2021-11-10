‘Still hopeful’: Alex Grinch updates Woodi Washington’s status for Baylor

What a difference a day makes.

After Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley said it was “a little bit of a reach” that either junior wide receiver Theo Wease or redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington would return against Baylor, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch sang a different song on Tuesday.

Grinch indicated there’s a chance Washington could play versus Baylor.

“We’re more positive about Woodi than we’ve ever been. I mean, one of those guys that’s been out a long time at this point. Still hopeful. Absolutely hopeful to have him this week and certainly trending that way,” Grinch said.

Here’s some of the other highlights from Grinch’s weekly media availability to preview Oklahoma’s tilt on Saturday against Baylor.

Grinch expects another challenge from Baylor

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, Oklahoma and Baylor met up twice. The first matchup in 2019 was in Waco and the Sooners needed the largest comeback in school history to rally and win that one 34-31.

Then, the two programs met up three weeks later in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game which Oklahoma won 30-23 in overtime.

Last season, OU beat Baylor 27-14 in Norman.

“When you watch them, I think the quality in which they play…we’ve had some absolute battles with them. Even a year ago. I know their record wasn’t what they wanted it to be a year ago, but over the last two seasons playing three times, I don’t remember the easy game,” Grinch said.

Grinch expects more of the same.

Story continues

“A commitment to running the football, the ability to run the football. It’s one thing to commit to it, it’s another thing to be successful at it. The opportunity to hit explosive plays through the air and that’s against every opponent. That’s not just one week or against certain looks,” Grinch said.

“When you look at Baylor, you’re talking about a team that consistently through the course of the season the ability to run the football and the ability to hit explosives through the air. It’ll be another absolute battle down there in Waco.”

Sooners looking for takeaways to carry over from Texas Tech performance

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) and defensive back Key Lawrence (12) tackle Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma turned in perhaps its finest defensive performance of 2021 in its last game against Texas Tech. The Sooners forced three Red Raiders turnovers in the 52-21 win.

A pair of interceptions by defensive backs Pat Fields and Justin Broiles and a fumble recovery from defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas.

“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t kind of be down in the dumps when you don’t get turnovers or be so frustrated and then when you get them then you act like they’re not any big deal and you just dismiss them. I was very excited for the opportunity to come down with three footballs in that game. There’s more opportunities out there. I think it’s a program-defining stat as we go through the month of November. I mean, that’s got to be in our favor,” Grinch said.

Texas Tech was the first game since Western Carolina that OU forced more multiple turnovers and also represented the first time the Sooners won the turnover battle dating back to the Nebraska game.

Really, Grinch and Oklahoma just want more of everything from the Texas Tech game

Oklahoma’s Justin Broiles (25) celebrates beside Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) and Pat Fields (10) after an interception against Texas Tech on Oct. 30. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-The Oklahoman

Grinch also wants that type of intensity that Oklahoma showcased defensively against Texas Tech to continue during the Sooners’ stretch run.

“I thought from a performance standpoint it looked more like the brand of football that we want to play. One game’s not going to define who you are on the good side or the bad side. We’ve got to make sure that our intent over the next three games, most specifically this week, is guys flying to the football, playing top-down defense. It’s amazing how good you can be defensively if you play top-down defense from the secondary standpoint keeping the ball in front of you. There’s not a coverage that doesn’t involve someone making a play on the football,” Grinch said.

Grinch is pleased with Jalen Redmond's progress

Nov 23, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (31) reacts with teammates during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond returned from a knee injury in the Sooners’ last game against Texas Tech.

Oftentimes a star for Oklahoma’s defense when healthy, Redmond has unfortunately been plagued by health and injury concerns over the course of his career. Redmond has played in just 20 career games, but he led the Sooners in the 2019 season with 6.5 sacks.

Redmond felt he was rusty against Texas Tech.

“In my opinion, I might be hard on myself or whatever, I didn’t feel like I played the game that I could’ve played. I was a little hesitant. That’s all on me. I feel like I could’ve played a lot better and contributed a lot more than I did. Everybody’s got their own opinion, but that’s mine on myself,” Redmond said.

Grinch touched on where he feels Redmond is at physically and how his presence can positively impact Oklahoma’s defense moving forward.

“You know, he’s played very good football for us when he’s been available for us both this year and then years past. He can be an impact guy and so we expect him to. Was fortunate to get him a little bit of work. I think he cleared midweek or something like that. You don’t get a lot of meaningful snaps in terms of practice, but he understands the defense. Trying to be smart with him. Not just going to throw him into the fire and see if he kind of sinks or swims kind of thing. We’re past that now with some good practices last week, good practices this week, which will continue. Thrilled to have him back from a depth standpoint,” Grinch said.

Grinch is focused on being Oklahoma's defensive coordinator

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch shouts during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Oklahoma won 23-16. © BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Grinch’s name popped up as one of the potential head coaching candidates at Texas Tech. That position was ultimately filled by Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire.

Grinch said his focus remains on Oklahoma and getting this defense to reach its potential for the remainder of this 2021 season.

“I think people would be surprised— I mean, obviously I can only speak for myself, I don’t want to speak for the entirety of the profession—but I think you would be surprised in the ability of coaches just to do their job. Have such a huge responsibility again in my role here. It’s a role that we’ve talked at length about over the last several weeks that I need to do a better job of, so believe me job number one is to prepare these guys to play the best football we’ve played the entire season because I think that’s what it’s going to take to beat a very good Baylor team this weekend,” Grinch said.

Grinch acknowledged that he does have an interest in being a head coach in the future.

“Oh, it’s there. It absolutely is and that’s something for the offseason,” Grinch said.

For now, Grinch is zeroed in on Oklahoma continuing its upward trajectory on the defensive side of the football.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

1

1

1

1