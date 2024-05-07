'It's still in our hands' - Flint talks up Celtic title hopes

Striker Natasha Flint wasn't worried about her missed chances as title-chasing Celtic claimed a vital point in a 0-0 draw with Rangers at Broadwood.

Elena Sadiku's team held on to spot thanks to their superior goal difference and are closing in on their first SWPL title.

"We started top of the league and we're finishing the game top of the league," she told Sky Sports.

"It would've been good to get the three points but it's still in our hands.

"I had a couple of chances and on other days they'd go in.

"They've not gone in the but we still got the point we needed and we're still top of the league."