“I still got that fever”: Madison County man follows dreams on the race track after loss

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Roger Fields spent several weeks of his childhood at Huntsville Speedway.

“This goes way back to years ago my dad raced a little bit my uncle raced here a little bit and my dad and grandpa ran the concession stand here and they’d sit back on the backstretch by the pole back here and so they served my grandpa’s world-famous corn dogs here,” Fields said.

Huntsville approves grant for affordable housing project, funding for homeless groups

While Fields loved his grandpa’s corn dogs, he was more interested in being behind the wheel.

But it wasn’t until his mid-50s that he finally took the plunge and got in the driver’s seat.

“I got the itch, wrecked my first lap, I had a wreck and after that, I said ‘okay it’s going to be okay I got it fixed’ I think we finished the race that night,” Fields said.

One might think that after getting in a wreck in their first race a person might give up and walk away but Fields said that wasn’t how he felt at all.

Shoals baby suffers from rare cranial condition, needs surgery

“After that it couldn’t go away I had the fever I still got it,” he said.

Fields lived a normal life though his wedding anniversary celebration, with his wife Vicky whom he married in Fayetteville right before the 1995 tornadoes, is not exactly traditional.

“We went ahead and got married and stopped at Taco Bell because we knew we had to get back to clean up tornado debris so we stopped at Taco Bell and that’s where our anniversary was every year,” he recalled.

But in 2019, Vicky was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a brain tumor with no cure.

📲Download the WHNT News 19 App to stay updated on the go.

📧Sign up for WHNT News 19 newsletters to have news sent to your inbox.

“My whole world just fell apart,” said Fields. “I talked to the neurologist and we read about it and we knew the life expectancy 90% of the time was 12-18 months.”

She later passed away after a year of fighting, and Fields decided he wouldn’t let the tragedy define the rest of his life.

Instead, he chose to be on the pavement something he knows his wife may not totally approve of.

“She probably looks down at times and says you idiot I told you no, but also she would say go live your life,” Fields said.

And he did just that!

He was named the Buzz 2023 Rookie of the Year, showing all of us that it’s never too late to start your race.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.