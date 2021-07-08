Who is still on franchise tag with extension deadline approaching?
The NFL is one week away from a key deadline for a few teams in the league. In total, seven players had the franchise tag placed on them by their respective teams who have yet to work out a long-term deal.
Ahead of that July 15 date, here are all seven players still slated to play under the franchise tag in 2021:
WR Chris Godwin | Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
S Marcus Maye | Jets
New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye (20). Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
OL Taylor Morton | Panthers
Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
WR Allen Robinson | Bears
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
OL Cam Robinson | Jaguars
Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
OL Brandon Scherff | Football Team
Football Team guard Brandon Scherff. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
S Marcus Williams | Saints
Saints free safety Marcus Williams. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
