Can I still get to France to see the Rugby World Cup?

The Rugby World Cup has kicked off in France. England’s game might not be pretty, but they are still in the tournament. Ireland, South Africa, and the host team have all been slated for glory.

A record 2.6 million tickets were made available for this World Cup, which went on sale in several phases between March 2021 and April 2022, with the highest profile games already selling out. There are, however still tickets available – including for a number of home nation games. A last-minute trip across the channel could be a chance to witness some breathtaking sport and enjoy an 11th-hour holiday.

Can I still get tickets for the Rugby World Cup?

Last-minute tickets are still available from the official Rugby World Cup website. Here, you can purchase match tickets and official fan resale tickets. There are still spaces available for England’s game against Samoa, plus Wales v Georgia, and Scotland v Romania.

All the later stages have sold out, except for the third quarter-final match in Marseille, taking place on October 15.

Matches take place across France, in Lyon, Marseille, Lille, Bordeaux, Nice, Nantes, Toulouse, Saint-Étienne and Saint-Denis (Paris).

Are there still seats on the Eurostar?

There are some seats available on the Eurostar, but they are limited (and expensive).

Direct trains from London to Lille for the England v Samoa match start at £179, returning on the Monday.

As for the final? If you do manage to source a ticket through the fan resale, a Eurostar train to Paris on Saturday October 28, returning the next day, will set you back somewhere in the region of £350.

How much does it cost to fly to the Rugby World Cup?

Flights to Nice, Nantes and Marseille vary in price depending on the departure airport, and are, at this point, also rather expensive.

Let’s say you wanted to fly from London to Lille on Saturday October 7, for the England match against Samoa. Most flights that return on the following Monday cost between £280 and £350, leaving either Gatwick or Luton and stopping over in Nice.

Return flights from Manchester are slightly cheaper – ranging from around £140 to £250, although all involve a change.

For the Scotland v Romania game, routes start at around £270. Direct flights from Edinburgh, leaving on Saturday and returning on Monday, cost between £300 and £400.

On Saturday October 7, Wales play Georgia in Nantes. Direct EasyJet return flights from London Gatwick to Nantes cost between £300 and £450. KLM and EasyJet also fly to Nantes from Bristol, although this often necessitates a change in either Geneva or Edinburgh. Return flights on these routes, leaving on the Friday and returning on the Sunday, cost between £190 and £450.

So, can I drive?

Driving remains an option. One-way tickets using LeShuttle start at around £77, although most average around £130 (depending on the model of car). Crossings from Folkestone to Calais are a sprightly 35 minutes, but the onward journey to, for example, Nice, can take a further 12 hours.

Travelling by ferry can be slightly cheaper. A one-way ticket from Dover to Calais with Irish Ferries starts at £71, rising to £99 for a return.

Is accommodation for the Rugby World Cup expensive?

Matches take place in nine cities across France. Villa specialists Oliver’s Travels has a collection of properties in each of the host cities, ranging from a chateaux for 12 from £1,280 per week to much more luxurious options.

Alternatively, try Airbnb, although options are expected to be in short supply as the competition dates near. Apartments in Lille – coinciding with the England v Samoa match – start at around £100 per night. For the weekend of the Wales v Portugal match, a one-bedroom Airbnb in Nice costs around £120 per night. A stay in Marseille over the quarter-final weekend averages at around £130 per night.

For a hotel stay, take a look at our expert recommendations in Lyon, Marseille, Lille, Bordeaux, Nice, Nantes, Toulouse, St Etienne and Paris.

How do I get to the Rugby World Cup stadiums on matchdays?

Many of the stadiums are offering park and ride schemes, plus specific passes for use on public transport. At the Stade de Bordeaux, for example, a “stadium pass” – which includes a return journey via tram – costs €3. A similar system is in operation in Nice. Find out more about the venues via the Rugby World Cup website.

What else can I do while I’m in France for the World Cup?

Read our expert’s guide to eating, drinking and celebrating during the tournament.

