It’s still early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but UCLA has some work to do

We are naturally focused on USC football recruiting, which is going really well at this point in the 2024 cycle. However, we couldn’t help noticing that UCLA football is far down the list of Big Ten football recruiters in early July.

It’s true that the landscape is constantly shifting. One or two recruits can significantly move the needle. The rankings are in a constant state of flux. The 2024 cycle is far from over, too. Alabama is a good example of a program which doesn’t have a lot of commitments right now but is expected to close very strongly and get a top-three class. Things can and do change.

All that having been said, UCLA is not Alabama. Can the Bruins be sure they can close with a significant collection of recruiting wins? Can they rely on the transfer portal to fill enough roster spots?

They have some work to do.

On the morning of July 4, UCLA is (per 247Sports) No. 15 out of the 16 schools which will compete in Big Ten football in 2024. The only school the Bruins lead is Indiana. That’s the only one out of the 15 schools UCLA will compete against in the Big Ten. It’s hard to avoid noticing at this point.

We will see how the landscape changes in the coming months.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire