Still dealing with ankle issue, Patrick Reed now hospitalized with double pneumonia

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – After withdrawing from The Northern Trust with an ailing left ankle, Patrick Reed is now in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral interstitial pneumonia.

According Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Reed returned home to Houston on Wednesday, and while his ankle was being examined by a doctor, Reed was diagnosed with bilateral interstitial pneumonia, also called double pneumonia, which is an infection in both lungs that can cause inflammation and scarring. He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital early Friday morning.

“I’m on the road to recovery," Reed said in a statement. "Once I’m cleared from the doctors, I look forward to returning. I wish you all the best and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Reed added in his statement that his ankle, which also forced him to withdraw from last week’s Wyndham Championship, is “OK,” but he will not be able to play this week’s BMW Championship.

“It got really bad very quickly,” Reed’s wife, Justine, told Lewis.

Reed is currently 22nd on the FedExCup points list and is projected to fall to 26thwhen play is completed at The Northern Trust. It’s possible he could fall outside the top 30 after thee BMW, which would mean he’d fail to qualify for the Tour Championship for the first time since 2014.

His withdrawal from the BMW also means he will not qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, although he can still be one of Steve Stricker’s six captain’s picks, which will be named on Sept. 8.