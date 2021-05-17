Still with the Cubs, Bryant back to his slugging ways

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOAH TRISTER
·3 min read
  • Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez, left, reaches out to recover the ball after a wild pitch from reliever Jordan Sheffield (not shown) allowed Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, to score from third base in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 / 2

Cubs Tigers Baseball

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Whatever the future holds, Kris Bryant is giving the Chicago Cubs plenty of production so far in 2021.

Bryant is hitting .303 with 10 home runs in 37 games, and he is second in the National League with an OPS of 1.032. That's quite a rebound after he batted .206 in last year's pandemic-shortened season. Bryant was the subject of trade rumors in the offseason, but the Cubs eventually brought him back on a $19.5 million deal.

Bryant can become a free agent at the end of this season after he was one day shy of eligibility at the end of 2020. He lost a grievance that claimed the Cubs delayed his call-up as a rookie in 2015 to put off his free agency by a year.

Chicago is certainly benefitting from the fact that Bryant remained under team control this year — and perhaps Bryant will have more success entering free agency a few months from now than he would have following a disappointing 2020. Despite his efforts, the Cubs are a game under .500. They did win the NL Central last year, but changes could be coming.

Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo also have expiring contracts, and Jed Hoyer, the team's president of baseball operations, said before the season it was “unrealistic” to keep every player who was a significant part of the team's World Series title in 2016.

Chicago's starting pitchers have an ERA of 5.03, the worst mark in the National League, and that's held the Cubs back so far this season. They'll have to hope Kyle Hendricks' performance Sunday — one run in eight innings — is a sign of things to come.

SPEAKING OF PITCHING

Only one team in baseball has a worse ERA for its starters than the Cubs. That's the Los Angeles Angels at 5.38. Mike Trout has again been fantastic for the Angels, and Shohei Ohtani already has a dozen homers, but it may be the pitching side of Ohtani's contributions that is most crucial going forward.

The right-hander is 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA, but he's pitched only 25 2/3 innings in five starts, and he has 20 walks.

TRIVIA TIME

The Cubs drafted Bryant with the No. 2 overall pick in 2013. He won MVP honors in the National League three years later. Which other future MVP was drafted in 2013?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar had two home runs and seven RBIs in an 11-4 victory over Washington on Saturday. It’s been an unusual season for Escobar, who has nine homers already but is hitting just .214.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Cincinnati Reds trailed Colorado 6-1 in the eighth Sunday before scoring four runs that inning and adding two more in the ninth. They won 7-6, and they completed that comeback without hitting a home run through the Denver thin air. In fact, Cincinnati scored the tying run in the ninth on a passed ball and the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

The Rockies had a 98.8% chance to win during the seventh inning, according to Baseball Savant.

HIGHLIGHT

The defensive shift sometimes puts players in unusual situations, and that was certainly true Saturday when Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs hit a popup into foul ground near third base. Because the third baseman wasn't playing in his normal spot, Detroit catcher Eric Haase had the best shot at the ball, and after a long run, he managed to make a diving catch to the left of the coaching box at third.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Cody Bellinger was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round in 2013. He won the MVP in 2019.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Former Chiefs receiver Kelvin Benjamin signing with Giants to play tight end

    When a few too many biscuits turn into a job opportunity.

  • Bowman after Dover win: ‘Help me Tom Cruise, I’m on fire’

    Alex Bowman breaks down his second win of the 2021 season as the fans at Dover International Speedway cheer on the driver of the No. 48.

  • Thomas Tuchel in danger of undoing stellar work as Chelsea problems begin to emerge

    Although Thomas Tuchel insisted that the FA Cup final defeat did not raise the “pressure” on Chelsea’s last three games of the season, the view from the club’s hierarchy may be rather different. The head coach rightly identified Chelsea as a club defined by winning when he succeeded Frank Lampard in late January. So he knows defeats at the business end of the season are even more costly. Tuchel also knows that however impressively he has done so far in reaching two finals, losing both and potentially missing out on the top four and Champions League football, having worked so hard to get there, would be a serious setback. As harsh as it sounds, it would also mean he has failed in his brief. “No, absolutely not,” Tuchel said when asked if the defeat by Leicester sharpened the focus ahead of another meeting with them in the Premier League. “[Losing to] Arsenal increased the pressure for the game on Tuesday,” he said. “It [the final] was an isolated game, it has nothing to do with the race for the top four or the Champions League final. Arsenal had a lot to do with it, the Man City win had a lot to do with it, in a positive way. Arsenal increased the pressure, unfortunately, for Tuesday not this game. This was a different competition.” Victory over Leicester would not just go some way to redress the FA Cup final failings, but would mean Champions League qualification remains in Chelsea’s hands going into the last round of fixtures, when they face Aston Villa away. Then there is the Champions League final on May 29 against City, having beaten Pep Guardiola’s side twice recently. Losing in Porto to City would not feel like failure as long as Chelsea finish in the top four, but being defeated in two finals will take the gloss off Tuchel’s early reign. It will place the FA Cup defeat by Leicester into even sharper focus as a glorious lost opportunity. “It [defeat] is super hard to accept, but there exists no team in the world that never loses a final. We are not the first: we are not the last,” Tuchel reasoned. “This is about bouncing back and we will not stop pushing the team. We know very well this was a different competition and now we push back in the race for the top four. It’s in our hands.” Even though Tuchel argued that Chelsea were the better team against Leicester, were unfortunate not to win and that he was “not ready to analyse this game from the result backwards”, the reality is that he made mistakes, not least in his team selection. It was a compliment to Jamie Vardy that Tuchel changed his back three, with the pacy Reece James on the right-hand side. Although James was at fault for Youri Tielemans’s goal, he performed well. The errors were elsewhere. Was it wise to stick with cup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, when Edouard Mendy clearly inspires far greater confidence in the team? Tuchel argued why Marcos Alonso was selected ahead of Ben Chilwell, but Chelsea were far more threatening when the former Leicester full-back came on, while Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech did not just disappoint, but were kept on the pitch too long. Having not even included Tammy Abraham in his squad, it would be perverse if Tuchel did not urge Chelsea to sell the forward this summer. The German has huge credit in the bank, but suddenly, after progressing so serenely and with such self-assurance, his feats are a little bit more in the balance. There will also be alarm that Chelsea’s outstanding performer this season, Mason Mount, is beginning to look tired. No Chelsea player has played more minutes than the 22-year-old and, although he came closest to scoring, being denied by Kasper Schmeichel with an outstanding save, Tuchel acknowledged fatigue was a factor for someone he hailed as the “absolutely decisive player” in his team. “He has struggled a bit to have the same impact as usual,” Tuchel said. Now is not the time for Chelsea to run out of steam. A win over Leicester in the league will change the complexion again. Anything short of that will be a problem. It’s about bouncing back, this is sports. It’s so hard to accept because you never think about losing a final when you arrive in it. But once it’s like this, OK, it’s the best thing to play again on Tuesday. There are a lot of teams out there who are jealous of our situation.”

  • Alisson’s goal was the perfect football moment - you won’t see anything like it again

    When Sergio Aguero gave the Premier League and Sky Sports is greatest moment, Martin Tyler rose to the occasion. “Agueroooooo” is the commentary soundbite which will live on for generations, but it was the words that followed which really summed up the meaning of that title-winning goal. “I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again.” Those words could have been revived for Liverpool’s winner at West Brom on Sunday, scored by their goalkeeper and highly unlikely to be repeated. Instead it was soundtracked by incredulous hooting laughter from Jamie Carragher, an equally appropriate response to a ridiculously rare moment. Clearly goalkeepers scoring is not a regular occurrence. Alisson was the first to do so in Liverpool's history and there have only been six examples in the Premier League, since the invention of football in 1992. This rarity was enhanced by the wider context of the goal, turning it from curios to unforgettable sporting moment. It was an immense goal on every level you can imagine, the technique, its timing, the context of game, the meaning for Liverpool’s morale, the reaction, the financial implications, its aforementioned rarity and Alisson’s personal story. Football doesn't get much better. Technique “I have a sense of how to head a ball,” said Alisson post-match, saying he sometimes practices in training “for fun”. Clearly.

  • Former Austin Peay player Juantarius Bryant falls victim to Atlanta Falcons tryout hoax

    Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant said he became the victim of an "embarrassing" NFL tryout hoax.

  • White Sox following José Abreu's MVP lead in World Series quest

    Jos Abreu reinforced the "valuable" in his Most Valuable Player Award this weekend, showing that the way for the White Sox to meet their championship-level goals is to follow his lead.

  • Red Sox vs. Angels observations: Shohei Ohtani's clutch HR stuns Boston

    Shohei Ohtani's two-run go-ahead homer in the ninth inning proved to be the difference in a 6-5 win over the Red Sox as the Angels avoided a sweep at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

  • Where did Yankees legend Mariano Rivera get the bat he used for his one RBI? | Bronx Backstories

    On a bonus segment from Bronx Backstories, Cody Ransom reveals to Sweeny Murti how his bat, batting gloves, and helmet ended up being used by Mariano Rivera in the at bat where the Yankees legend got his only career RBI. About Bronx Backstories: New York Yankees beat reporter Sweeny Murti shares behind the scenes stories from his history covering the Bronx Bombers with special guests ranging from players to coaches to insiders and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about what rookie QB Kellen Mond should be learning

    Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond could learn a thing or two from Kirk Cousins. Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer seems to think so, anyway.

  • 'It's going to change our country': South Africa starts vaccinating over-60s

    Hope and excitement gripped the Munsieville care home in the South African mining city of Krugersdorp on Monday, when people over the age of 60 were called to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time. "It's going to change our country for the better," Caroline Nicholls, 64, a judge, told Reuters while waiting to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. "I am very excited to finally be here today," said Ellen Segope, 65, a pensioner who lives nearby.

  • FSU soccer looks to build upon national legacy in NCAA women's soccer championship vs. Santa Clara

    The Seminoles are looking for their third women's soccer championship in the last seven years, while the Broncos are seeking their first in 20 years.

  • Opinion: Horse racing can breathe a sigh of relief as Medina Spirit's Triple Crown bid ends

    Horse racing avoids more controversy as Medina Spirit finishes third in the Preakness Stakes to end its Triple Crown bid.

  • How one analyst finds fantasy baseball gems on the waiver wire

    Whether you need to add a bat or an arm, Fred Zinkie lays out his best practices for finding help on the waiver wire.

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

  • Chris Weidman already able to put weight on leg weeks after horrific injury

    Chris Weidman is making progress after a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261.

  • Rick Hendrick: Alex Bowman expected to return in 2022

    Team owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday that negotiations with Alex Bowman are underway for a contract extension, calling the situation “a formality” that he would return to the No. 48 Chevrolet next season with a multiyear contract in place. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover “We’ve already started. It should be done any time,” […]

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Soccer-Milan hit seven to move closer to Champions League return

    TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -A hat-trick from Ante Rebic helped AC Milan thrash struggling Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to move a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League next season. Milan have not played in Europe's premier competition since 2014, but a comprehensive victory in Turin kept them third in the standings, three points clear of Juventus in fifth with two games to play. Full back Theo Hernandez scored early on with a thunderous strike, before Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan a two-goal lead at the interval.

  • Patriots signing ex-Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond, per agent

    The New England Patriots are bolstering their interior offensive line by signing veteran guard Alex Redmond, according to his agent.