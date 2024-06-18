There is still a chance Sofyan Amrabat might remain at Manchester United

Casemiro’s signing had transformed Manchester United’s fortunes in Erik ten Hag’s first season as manager with the Brazilian emerging as arguably the signing of the summer as the Red Devils clinched the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

However, last season, the former Real Madrid superstar hardly managed to cope with the manager’s high-transition demands and struggled to track back and often resorted to unnecessary sliding challenges which completely took him out of the game.

Injuries also did not help and ultimately, his biggest fall from grace came in the FA Cup final when the manager opted not to pick him and selected Sofyan Amrabat instead.

The Moroccan put in arguably his best display in a red shirt since his loan move last summer and there is a growing clamour from certain fans to keep him as Casemiro is likely to be moved on.

Amrabat’s mixed spell

The Fiorentina star struggled initially having arrived on the back of not having a proper pre-season and was even played out of position at left-back due to an injury crisis in defence.

It seemed like the pace of the Premier League was proving too hot to handle and a summer separation seemed to be on the cards with both the club and the player said to be regretting making the loan move until the Wembley masterclass.

After the summit clash, the 27-year-old reiterated his desire to stay at Old Trafford with United having the option of making the loan deal permanent by paying another €25 million. The club had already paid an initial loan fee of €10 million.

The Peoples Person had relayed reports of increasing interest from Italy and Turkey but respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now claimed that there is still a chance Amrabat might end up staying put with both the club and the player to meet to decide on the future.

“Sofyan Amrabat spent last season at Manchester United, on loan from Fiorentina. Not a particularly positive year for the Moroccan midfielder, who had done so well at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, attracting the interest of several clubs.

Could remain in Manchester

“One club in particular has shown interest in Amrabat is Galatasaray, who could jump for Amrabat. However, it is also not excluded that the midfielder might remain at Manchester United for next season. The situation remains a work in progress, and developments are expected soon.”

Amrabat certainly knows how Ten Hag works and having played in England for one year, he is likely to have adapted to his new surroundings and with a proper pre-season under his belt, his displays are expected to improve.

Also, keeping in mind PSR concerns, not having to buy multiple midfielders might help in spending more on priority targets such as a centre-back and striker.

However, United should definitely not pay what was pre-agreed as the defensive midfielder’s value has certainly gone down after a mixed loan spell. If both clubs can decide on a lower fee, the FA Cup hero might well end up staying.

