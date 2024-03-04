Stifling defense powers Margaretta to district title over Colonel Crawford

SHELBY - Colonel Crawford head coach Zac Bauer knew his team was up against a monumental challenge.

Top-seed Margaretta came out of the gate firing, built an 11-0 lead after three minutes and defeated the Eagles 41-26 in a Division III district championship Saturday night.

"That's a great program with a storied history that's been here before," Bauer said. "They're a high-quality team and have girls that are high-level players that really, really work at it.

"We knew we were in for a dogfight. It's the district finals. You're not going to have an easy road to the district finals."

Colonel Crawford was bitten by the turnover bug (20 total), but many were caused by a relentless trap and full-court pressure applied by the Lady Bears.

Lexi Rush hit a 10-footer in the lane as the first quarter expired with Crawford trailingi 14-7.

"We got it to 14-10 to start the second quarter and we go turnover, turnover and they get a couple of offensive rebounds and they capitalized on it," Bauer said. "And that's what good teams do."

At halftime Crawford trailed 20-10 following a 6-0 Margaretta run.

Colonel Crawford's Gabby Roston tries to create separation at the top of the arc.

"That's every coach's wish to get off to a good start in a big game," Margaretta coach Ray Neill said. "That's something we talked about in the locker room and we were fortunate enough and blessed to have that happen for us tonight."

Margaretta had 24 rebounds, including 14 on the offensive end. That, along with the relentless defense, kept the Eagles off balance all night.

"It's hard to prepare for that because it's something you don't always see in games," Bauer said. "They have a lot of success with that pressure. We talked about slowing our minds down and not being overwhelmed as we get across half-court. I thought we did a good job of getting the ball into our side of the court.

"We just turned it over on our end. But that's what a good press does. It doesn't always turn you over in the backcourt. It goes on your side too. Turning the ball over and giving up offensive rebounds were two things we wanted to eliminate, and we didn't do that."

Margaretta was led by Reagan Heck with 12 points, Lily Edwards and Ellyse Schaefer had nine points apiece with Edwards adding a pair of rebounds, an assist and two steals. Cassidy Lane, the Lady Bears' 5-foot-11 post, controlled the glass pulling in six rebounds, five offensive, to go along with eight points.

"They're well coached and they have tradition in their locker room, as we do," Neill said. "I applaud them for that. To our girls' credit we withstood those punches and gave some punches back."

Bauer pointed to a trait that his team has shown all year — resilience.

"That's something that they've gained a lot this year," he said. "Our program has grown this year in its resiliency. We've faced injuries, or getting down or losing some games. Our girls have been very resilient, especially in the last month.

Colonel Crawford's Lexi Dure makes a move into the paint.

"We've been down, and it's been tight late in big spots, and it's good to see some poise and that's a bright spot. That's a credit to our leadership."

Lexi Duré had three 3-pointers for 9 points, Lynae McKibben added six points and four rebounds, freshman Robin Ehmann came off the bench chipping in four points and two rebounds, helping guard Lane in the paint.

The program loses Lynae and Ayla McKibben, Allison Weithman and Rush. But plenty of talent returns, including some young players yet to see the spotlight.

"When you lose four seniors the quality that we have, it's who's up next," Bauer said. "We'll be as good as we want to be next year. Are you going to play because there's a spot open or do you want to play because you're ready? If you play because you're ready, then we're not going to miss a beat next year.

"You saw Robin Ehmann play some big minutes in the district finals as a freshman tonight. She's another kid, like Carly Zender, who is going to show up and put in the work. Our point guard Lila Plesac has got a bright future in front of her. She's another one that likes the gym.

"We said that in the locker room today. Are you ready for your turn to shine. Because when the lights come on in November there's no hiding."

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Colonel Crawford girls finish as district runner-up to Margaretta