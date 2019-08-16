Stiff back keeps Tyron Smith from Hawaii trip

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith won’t be hitting the Aloha State this weekend.

Per multiple reports, Smith is dealing with a stiff back and will not make the trip to Hawaii for Saturday night’s game against the Rams.

Smith’s issue is not believed to be serious, but he’s had back problems in the past and the team obviously feels better leaving him at home rather than sitting on a long plane ride for an exhibition game. Cameron Fleming will start in Smith’s place.

Left guard Zack Martin will also sit out the game, which leads one to wonder how long the Cowboys will play quarterback Dak Prescott. Their decision may be helped by the fact that Aaron Donald is one of many Rams who will not be playing on Saturday.