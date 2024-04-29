'Sticks of Fire' fan group pulling for Lightning through playoff push

TAMPA, Fla. - You might not see them, but if you've been to a Tampa Bay Lightning home game, you've definitely heard them.

They're Sticks of Fire, an independent fan group for the Bolts, rooting for the boys all season.

"We go in the stadium, lead a lot of the chants, hype the crowd up. We are just loud and obnoxious and it's so much fun," said Nicholas Wahab.

What started with a few guys cheering from Section 307 has evolved into a group of twenty to one hundred fans.

"Over the years, a lot of our faces [have] changed but one thing that stays the same is the heart," said Erick Smith. "The heart of the group is nothing but passion for the bolts."

Their enthusiasm is infectious, uniting every bolt fan in the nearly 20-thousand-seat arena.

"Everybody getting together and getting behind those chants and hearing the whole stadium get after it. You talk about goosebumps. That will give you goosebumps," Nicholas.

It's a feeling that never gets old for Laura Henderson. She's visited 17 arenas in the last two seasons but says there's nothing like home.

"Every time I walk into that arena it's like my first time again. That feeling. That energy. It's new every time I go in there, and I love it," said Laura.

It's more than just hockey; the Sticks of Fire is all about camaraderie.

"Being surrounded by your group and feeding off each other’s energy is great. I get so pumped up for it," said Erick. "I get goofy and crazy and that’s what it's all about."

Sticks of Fire is open to everyone, big and small.

"I've been coming since I was one year old," said ten-year-old Samuel Allen.

There's just one requirement.

"As long as you're a fan of the Lightning, you’ve got a great voice, and are willing to yell and scream, we want you to be a part," said Nicholas.

Their passion starts well before puck drop revving up the crowd on Thunder Alley too. And they weave that energy through the arena all the way to the upper level.

They also keep the energy up for away games.

"We host watch parties throughout the season and tailgates. We are definitely going to amp up the tailgates [for the playoffs]," said Laura.

After all, it's what they've waited for all season.

"Let's get behind our team no matter what. We’re gonna be loud for them, we’re gonna put our hearts in it, and let's just show the rest of the NHL that the Lightning aren’t done yet," said Erick.

