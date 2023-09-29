The Stewie Effect: WNBA MVP Impacts Standings and Attendance Totals

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart won the 2023 WNBA MVP award, edging out Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas. In addition to lighting it up on the court, Stewie made her MVP case by impacting the team’s bottom line.

The Liberty made a splash this past offseason by trading for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones. After that, Courtney Vandersloot and Stewart agreed to don the seafoam green with Jones and rising star Sabrina Ionescu. The newly formed superteam improved on last season’s 16-20 record to finish 32-8 atop the Eastern Conference. While the other additions to the starting lineup certainly helped, Stewart led the squad in minutes, points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

The on-court improvement piqued fans’ interest. The Liberty averaged 7,776 spectators per regular season game this season at the Barclays Center, a 46% increase over 2022, and five of the last six contests drew a crowd of more than 8,000. Furthermore, after a 2022 summer in which the team played a single home playoff game, the Liberty have already hosted four in 2023, which have averaged 9,374 fans. Combined, the total number of fans through the door this year is up 86%.

On the flip side, Stewart’s former team, the Seattle Storm, has tanked following her departure and the retirement of Sue Bird. Three years removed from a championship and just one season after going to the semifinals with Stewart, Seattle finished 11-29 in 2023. Although their 8,923 fans per game still exceeded the Liberty’s total, it was down 16% from the previous year’s league-leading mark; every other WNBA team increased their attendance this season.

Stewart put up incredible stats this season, finishing with per game averages of 23 points (second in the WNBA), 9.3 rebounds (third), 3.8 assists (17th), 1.5 steals (eighth) and 1.8 blocks (fourth), all while averaging only 1.5 turnovers (50th).

She wasn’t a runaway MVP, however. Wilson not only scored more points than Stewart on a per-minute basis and did so more efficiently, but she also won Defensive Player of the Year. The Aces, whose own superteam finished ahead of the Liberty with a 34-6 record, led the league in average attendance after increasing their year-over-year total by more than any other franchise. Wilson’s squad is just one win away from the WNBA Finals.

Thomas actually received more first place votes (23) than Stewart (20) or Wilson (17) but finished with 439 total voting points to Stewart’s 446. Thomas’ scoring prowess trailed her peers, but she racked up six triple-doubles on the season. No other player in WNBA history has recorded more than four in their entire career.

Sheryl Swoopes won the award in 2005 despite only 16 first-place votes to second-place finisher Lauren Jackson's 20. This year’s voters had unprecedented consensus, though—all but one ballot had the same top three players in some order.

Connecticut and New York are currently locking horns in a 1-1 semifinal series. If the Liberty fail to win two of the next three games, and the Aces and Sun square off in the WNBA Finals, people may knock the validity of Stewie’s second career MVP. But when the Liberty business ops team looks at ticket sales revenue at the end of the season, they will certainly consider her deserving of the “most valuable” title.

