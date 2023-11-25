Stewartville's lethal passing attack was formed by time and effort

Nov. 25—STEWARTVILLE — At a quick glance, the Stewartville football team's passing attack may look effortless with numerous receivers running precise patterns to get open. But it has taken a lot of hard work to make everything look so smooth.

Head coach Garrett Mueller has a vast playbook with numerous sets and variations of each play. He also has a talented cast of receivers and a standout quarterback, Ayden Helder, to deliver them the ball.

Stewartville's dynamic passing game has clicked for 2,372 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. Helder, a senior who is a finalist for the Minnesota Mr. Football award, has thrown for 2,252 yards and single-season school record of 40 touchdowns.

The Tigers (13-0) will put their passing game to the test today when they face Annandale (12-0) in the Class 3A Prep Bowl — the state championship game — at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Helder really makes the offense go, but he has great cast around him in the line and receivers. Stewartville enters the championship game averaging 41.5 points per game.

"The big thing with our offense is to be as balanced as we can," Mueller said. "We're trying to make defenses defend the full field against us."

The Tigers have a trio of talented wide receivers. Junior Parker Wangen leads the way with 43 catches for 641 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior Henry Tschetter has 37 catches for 433 yards and six TDs, and senior Tegan Malone has 14 catches for 239 yards and four TDs.

Running back Carter Miller and tight end Blake Turner have also been huge threats in the passing attack. Miller has 24 catches for 412 yards and eight TDs while Turner has 26 receptions for 441 yards and three TDs.

"That's all coach Mueller," Tschetter said. "We call him The Wizard because he draws up the perfect play for the perfect coverage. A lot of that is him and then we just go out there and execute and run the route."

Stewartville has a vast playbook which Mueller says "probably has a little more depth than most."

The Tigers try to use a lot of different concepts and formations to get players the ball quickly in the passing game. Once the ball is in the hands of a receiver, a lot of good things tend to happen.

"We have a lot of really athletic guys and that really helps," Malone said.

The Tigers don't always push the ball down field, but will take short passes and screen plays. Their goal is to find a mismatch so they can exploit the weakness of a defense.

Tschetter said his favorite route is a middle screen.

"I know I'm getting the ball, I'm the only option on that play," he said. "No one else is even running a route."

Miller has also thrived on running back screens all season.

While Turner is the tight end, the 6-foot-4 Wangen and Malone are lined up wide on passing plays while the 6-3 Tschetter is a slot receiver. Wangen is the team's fastest receiver so he gets the most deep routes. He scored on one in last weekend's 28-7 state semifinal victory against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, a 50-yard connection with Wangen on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Tigers might go in with a dozen or so different passing plays in a particular game. Their total passing package, with different motions and variations, includes more than 90 different formations.

"For us it's just a minor tweak and it's very easy to execute," Mueller said. "... And then the athletes we have executing is probably the best part."

It might look complex for a defense, but the Tigers are effortlessly able to transition in and out of the different variations. They will usually go with a five skill-player set of two running backs, two wide receivers and a tight end, or two backs and three wide receivers.

"We have a lot of smart guys so that really helps," Malone said. "The coach can call things on the fly and we can figure it out."

Tschetter said the Stewartville receivers are strong route runners, honing their skills each day in practice.

"It's a combination of route-running skills but also knowing how to get in and out of your routes," he said. "That's a big part of it."

While Tschetter likes to run the middle screen, Malone enjoys running curl patterns and Wangen likes fade routes where he can use his height and excellent jumping skills to go up and over defensive backs. Wangen has been very effective with the fade routes in the end zone this season. He has a school record 22 career touchdown catches.

"We really try to take what the defense gives us," Malone said.

Another big part of Stewartville's passing success is yards after the catch. And the receivers take great pride in their blocking to help spring their teammates for extra yards.

"The more you work for someone else, the more likely they're going to do it for you," Wangen said. "It's kind of a win-win situation."

Stewartville has done nothing but win this season. The work by the players both in the offseason and during the season is a big reason for the team's success.

The Stewartville receivers try to get plenty of extra work in with Helder. They get together for throwing drills during the spring, both inside and outside, and also work out on Wednesday mornings. During the summer, Helder and the receivers meet three times a week to throw.

The Stewartville skill players have also gone to a 7-on-7 camp in Elgin each summer in recent years.

"That helps a lot, too, just to get everything going to start the year," Wangen said.

All the extra work has helped Helder get his timing down with the receivers.

Another big attribute for the Tigers is their team speed.

"It's huge, you can definitely feel it on the field, you're faster," Tschetter said. "It's a big part of it for sure."

Stewartville players work on speed drills twice a week during the summer and also lift weights three times a week.

"We just want to make sure that whatever we do is not taking away from that speed development," Mueller said. "So for us, speed is king. That and prioritizing rest and recovery and health of our players."

The Tigers have managed to stay remarkably healthy. They will have the same 11 starting players on both offense and defense in the championship game that they had in the first week of the season.

"We have the last three years," Mueller said. "I think that's a big part of our success, we have our best players on the field."