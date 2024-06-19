Stewartville's Graysen Schneider commits to playing Division I football at Montana State

Jun. 18—STEWARTVILLE — Graysen Schneider has always had a great passion for football and he is excited about getting a chance to play at the Division I level in college.

Schneider, who will be a senior at Stewartville High School this fall, announced his commitment to FCS Division I Montana State University on Monday. Montana State plays in the Big Sky Conference and is located in Bozeman.

"It's good to have the decision done and be able to prioritize getting ready (for the fall season) and being able to enjoy the summer," Schneider said.

He was just a junior during the fall 2023 season when as a defensive lineman he helped the Tigers post a perfect record while capturing a Class 3A state championship.

Schneider's goal with Stewartville is to win another state championship this fall. "And I think we have a great group of guys who can do that," he said.

"I love to win and that's why I choose to go to Montana State," he added. "They have a winning program and a winning culture, and culture means everything to me."

Teammate Caleb Jannsen, who played linebacker at Stewartville, said it was easy to see why Schneider will get a chance to play at the Division I level in college.

"Mainly just his physicality and his work ethic," Jannsen said. "The kid knows what he wants to do and that's play college football, and he's been working for it."

Schneider has been primed to play football for as long as he can remember.

"I think my mom would be one of the best people to tell you that I've had a football in my hands since the day I could walk," Schneider said. "I've loved football every day of my life so when I get to go out there and play the game that I love at such a high level, that brings me so much joy."

Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said Schneider has been a big part of the Tigers' recent success and he has shown his commitment both on and off the field.

"He's just been an awesome player in our program for so many different reasons," Mueller said. "He's been an awesome teammate and he performs on the field. He's been a huge part of our defensive success the last couple of seasons so we're excited to see him grow in his senior year with high expectations."

During a recent three-day visit to Montana State, Schneider loved the people and atmosphere and knew joining the Bobcats would be a good fit for him. Montana State was an easy choice even though he had FCS Division I offers from more than five other schools.

"I knew by the second night this was home, or where I wanted to call home," Schneider said.

"You can't beat the scenery out there," he added. "You have mountains everywhere and it's beautiful country out there. And the coaching state and the environment, Bozeman is Bobcat football."

Schneider is a 6-foot-2 defensive lineman who has used a combination of power and speed to dominate for Stewartville. He played his junior season at 235 pounds but currently weighs about 260.

"He's had a really great offseason," Mueller said.

Schneider also competed in wrestling and track and field as a junior. Despite his size, he showed his speed in track and was a member of Stewartville's 4x100 relay team that earned a state berth and set a school record in the process.

His best time in the 100-meter dash during the spring season was a sizzling 11.5 seconds.

"It sets him apart," Mueller said. "He's a pretty rare combination of size and speed, plus his length."

Despite his speed, Montana State wants Schneider to bulk up, to about 280 pounds, and eventually play defensive tackle, which better suits his frame which is just under 6-3. He is expected to begin his career as an edge rusher.

"I think that's one of the reasons why they want me to play inside, because I have the athleticism to dominate the inside," he said.

As a junior, Schneider was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team on defense. He finished the season with 82 total tackles, six sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one blocked punt and one touchdown.

The 18-year-old Schneider said one of his biggest strengths is his ability to play at a high level throughout the entire game. He also believes he has a strong football IQ.

"Being able to dig deep is definitely one of my strong suits," he said. "And another one would probably be my speed and strength for sure."

Jannsen, who will play college football at Winona State University, said that Schneider is an intense player, but also one who enjoys the game.

"Every time we would go out for the first series (of a game), I'd just look him in the eyes and be like 'This is what we've worked for, let's go out and play and have fun.' "