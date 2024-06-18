Stewartville's Graysen Schneider commits to playing Division I football at Montana State

Jun. 17—This article will be updated when more information is available.

STEWARTVILLE — Graysen Schneider has another year of high school football to play, but he is already looking ahead to his future in college.

Schneider, who will be a senior at Stewartville High School this fall, announced his commitment to FCS Division I Montana State University on Monday. Montana State plays in the Big Sky Conference and is located in Bozeman.

He was just a junior during the fall 2023 season when he helped the Tigers post a perfect record while capturing a Class 3A state championship.

"He's just been an awesome player in our program for so many different reasons," Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said. "He's been an awesome teammate and he performs on the field. He's been a huge part of our defensive success the last couple of seasons so we're excited to see him grow in his senior year with high expectations."

Schneider is a 6-foot-2 defensive lineman who has used a combination of power and speed to dominate for Stewartville. He played his junior season at 235 pounds but currently weighs about 260.

"He's had a really great offseason," Mueller said.

Teammate Caleb Jannsen, who played linebacker at Stewartville, said it was easy to see why Schneider will get a chance to play at the Division I level in college.

"Mainly just his physicality and his work ethic," Jannsen said. "The kid knows what he wants to do and that's play college football, and he's been working for it."

Schneider also competed in wrestling and track and field as a junior. Despite his size, he showed his speed in track and he was a member of Stewartville's 4x100 relay team that earned a state berth and set a school record in the process.

His best time in the 100-meter dash during the spring season was a sizzling 11.5 seconds.

"It sets him apart," Mueller said. "He's a pretty rare combination of size and speed, plus his length."

As a junior in football, Schneider was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area First Team on defense. He finished the season with 82 total tackles, six sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one blocked punt and one touchdown.

Jannsen, who will play college football at Winona State University, said that Schneider is an intense player, but also one who enjoys the game.

"Every time we would go out for the first series (of a game), I'd just look him in the eyes and be like 'This is what we've worked for, let's go out and play and have fun.' "