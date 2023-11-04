Stewartville tops Lourdes for second straight section title that was a year in the making

Nov. 4—KASSON — A year ago, the Stewartville Tigers punctuated an unbeaten regular season with an unbeaten run through the Section 1, Class 4A playoffs.

They took a 10-0 record into the Class 4A state quarterfinals, then ran into a buzzsaw. And though the Tigers moved into Class 3A this fall, the leftover residue from a 38 — point loss to Hutchinson on Nov. 10, 2022, has lingered with them for 51 weeks.

Stewartville rid itself of some of that Friday night, beating rival Rochester Lourdes 34-7 at Kasson-Mantorville High School in the Section 1-3A championship game.

"Man, it's definitely driven not only me, but this team," said Tigers standout defensive end Graysen Schneider. "We knew that we lost something when we lost (the state quarterfinal game last year). We lost (running back) Owen Sikkink. We lost (lineman) Peyton Byrne, two of the best players in the district last year.

"But we knew we had one job, one assignment this year and that was — we say it every week, 'we're not playing for this week, we're playing for November.' So we just keep our heads down and keep working."

The Tigers can wipe away more of that sour taste next Saturday, Nov. 11, when they face Section 3 champion Waseca at 7 p.m. at Hastings High School in a Class 3A state quarterfinal. The Tigers beat Waseca in the season opener, 27-13, on Sept. 1. It's the closest game Stewartville has played all season.

But the Tigers will start thinking about the state quarterfinals when they wake up on Saturday, because winning a section championship is no simple task, and Stewartville's players were level-set on enjoying every second of it late Friday night. Coincidentally, they won this year's section title on the home field of another rival and the team they beat for a section title last year — Kasson-Mantorville.

"Yeah, that's helped a lot. We've played in a lot of high pressure situations and we've succeeded pretty well," Stewartville senior defensive back Tegan Malone said of the Tigers' experience in big games, not just in football, but other sports, too. "Just the extra weeks and extra practices we get with it have helped a lot."

The Tigers earned this one with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. Malone was right at the front of the line when it came to making big plays. On a balanced defense that entered Friday's game as the best in the state in Class 3A (4.9 points per game allowed), Malone seized the momentum for his team by recording three interceptions in the first 15 minutes of the game.

Stewartville lost a fumble on the first play of the game, deep in its own end, but three plays later, Malone picked off a Lourdes pass and returned it to the Tigers' 37. Stewartville responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that gave it the lead for good, capped by the first of two short scoring runs by QB Ayden Helder.

"Tegan played amazing tonight," Schneider said. "He stepped into a new role, moving from linebacker to corner this year and it's paid off immensely. He's just a great player overall and our defense as a whole, we can trust him to make plays that change the whole game."

Lourdes fought back, though, after Helder's first TD, going on an 11-play drive that ended at the Tigers' 21 when Stewartville pressured Eagles QB Adam Sellner and Malone recorded his second interception, on the first play of the second quarter. The Tigers needed just two plays to turn that takeaway into 7 more points, Carter Miller pounding his way through the line then out-sprinting the defense for a 40-yard TD run. Miller added two more scoring runs — from 1 and 55 yards — and Malone added one more interception as the Tigers built leads of 20-0 at halftime and 27-7 after three quarters.

The Tigers' offensive line — Caleb Jannsen, Jamisen Hart, Anthony Nelson, Lincoln Dube and Ridge Hatz — paved the way for 262 rushing yards on just 34 carries, a 7.7 yards-per-carry average. Miller had 174 of those yards, and three TDs, on 17 carries.

Defensively, Malone made a pair of athletic plays on his final two interceptions, tipping the ball away from a Lourdes receiver and directly to himself. Tigers coach Garrett Mueller joked that Malone looked like he was rebounding a basketball.

"Tegan is just an extremely talented athlete and does so many different things for us, whether it be offensively as a wide receiver, or defensively as a corner," Mueller said. "He doesn't really come off the field defensively.

"... Defensively he's been out there consistently week after week making plays. He's one of the best leaders we have on our team. The players love him. To have him be able to step up and have that kind of performance, I'm just so proud of him and excited to see that happen."

Stewartville is now headed to state for the seventh time in program history (1977, 1981, 1986, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023), after topping a rival that was looking for its 15th trip.

"We had to play our best game to win tonight," Mueller said. "I'm very proud of our guys tonight, they came out and executed the game plan, had a couple bumps in the road, but our guys continued to respond to those situations and ultimately finish a great four quarters of football."

Lourdes' score came on a 19-yard Adam Sellner-to-Trevor Heindel pass in the third. The Eagles, who were in a section final for the first time in five years, finish an excellent season with an 8-3 record, its only losses coming twice against Stewartville and once against Section 1-2A runner-up Dover-Eyota.

"First, congratulations to Stewartville on the section championship," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said. "They have one heck of a football team. They're well on their way. They are No. 1 for a reason and have a great opportunity to win the whole thing. I told Garrett 'go out there and win it.'

"They're very much deserving section champions. They won all three phases tonight. When we made mistakes, they capitalized. When they made mistakes, we weren't able to capitalize."

The Eagles say goodbye to a hard-working senior class that won 15 games over the past two seasons and got the program to its first section final since 2018. Among that group are quarterback Adam Sellner and reigning District Lineman of the Year Will Roth.

"To get back to a section championship game is a huge accomplishment," Kesler said. "Expectations-wise, that's where we need to be as a program. We lost to a heck of a football team, we can't hang our heads. Those guys are really, really good. ... And I can't thank our seniors enough for the leadership they provided all year."

STEWARTVILLE 34, LOURDES 7

Lourdes 0-0-7-0 — 7

Stewartville 6-14-7-7 — 34

First Quarter

STEW — Ayden Helder 5 run (kick failed) 5:19.

Second Quarter

STEW — Carter Miller 40 run (Parker Wangen kick) 11:06.

STEW — Miller 1 run (Wangen kick) 4:41.

Third Quarter

STEW — Miller 55 run (Wangen kick) 9:45.

LRDS — Trevor Heindel 19 pass from Adam Sellner (Ed Lovely kick) 5:52.

Fourth Quarter

STEW — Helder 1 run (Wangen kick) 1:33.

TEAM TOTALS

LRDS — STEW

First downs 13 — 17

Total net yards 189 — 302

Rushes-yards 41-108 — 34-262

Passing yards 81 — 40

Comp.-att.-int. 7-18-3 — 3-6-1

Fumbles-lost 0-0 — 2-2

Penalties-yards 12-57 — 7-62

Punts-avg. 3-34.3 — 1-29.0

Time of poss.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Lourdes: Caleb Akinbolu 16-69, Ed Lovely 8-25, Adam Sellner 13-9, Lucas Brooks 3-3, Trevor Heindel 1-2. Stew: Carter Miller 17-174, 3 TDs; Ayden Helder 14-88, 2 TDs; Dylan Scanlan 3-0.

Passing

Lourdes: Adam Sellner 6-17-3, 73 yards, 1 TD; Trevor Heindel 1-1-0, 8 yards. Stew: Ayden Helder 3-6-1, 40 yards.

Receiving

Lourdes: Trevor Heindel 3-49, 1 TD; Deacon Langsdale 2-25; Nels Pierson 1-8; Caleb Akinbolu 1-(minus-1). Stew: Henry Tschetter 2-23; Parker Wangen 1-17.