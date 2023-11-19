Stewartville rides huge second half to berth in state football championship game

Nov. 18—MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn't a completed pass that put Stewartville on a path to a 28-7 win in the Class 3A state football semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It was an intercepted one.

That was done by Mikhail Heydt, the sophomore linebacker stepping in front of a Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton pass at the Rebels' 32-yard line and taking it unimpeded into the end zone.

It was a complete game changer. Just like that, No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Stewartville went from trailing 7-6 and reeling some against the ball-control Rebels, to leading 14-7 and having secured the momentum.

Heydt had produced easily the play of the day. Because of it, his right hand paid the price. That was thanks to virtually every teammate and coach smacking him with a 'high five' as he made his way to the sidelines following his massive moment.

Heyd had just changed everything.

The play was a dramatic turnaround for Heydt. Fellow linebacker Caleb Jannsen, arguably the best defensive player on a Stewartville team that is loaded with them, had watched his sophomore teammate struggle early in the game defending that same throwback screen that came his way to begin the second half.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, known mostly for its run-first and run-second approach, had been daggering the Tigers with that surprise screen much of the second quarter.

But Heydt was given a perfect talking to at halftime by his coaches.

"Heydt is a great athlete and linebacker," Jannsen said. "But in that first half they'd been hitting him with that screen pass. At halftime, our coaches set him straight in how to defend it."

They provided the instructions, Heydt listened well, and then he did what he did.

It was a positive wave of energy that Stewartville would never relinquish. The Tigers spent the rest of the game looking every bit like the No. 1-ranked team in the state, getting one explosive play after another directed by star quarterback Ayden Helder en route to landing comfortably into the state championship game.

Stewartville will next play either No. 3 Annandale or No. 7 Dassel-Cokato at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 for the state title. Stewartville is hunting for its first state football championship after having been runner-up twice, the latest in 1986.

"This is huge for us," Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said. "Stewartville is a very proud athletic space; we've had a lot of success in a lot of different sports. But for us to break through like this means so much to our community. The other day I was on the phone with a guy from our 1973 team who lives in California. He was so excited for us. We have a lot of guys like that who have been following our program for years. They are still passionate about it."

The Tigers didn't look in great shape at halftime.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton had the lead then, 7-6, and had gone into intermission riding the high of a 10-minute scoring drive to end the half. The Rebels had done it precisely as they'd hoped, bleeding the clock and keeping the ball out of the hands of Helder and the high-octane offense he directs.

Helder admitted it.

His team was dejected as it went into intermission. It was the first time all season it had trailed at halftime.

"There were a lot of heads hanging," Helder said. "Our guys were super disappointed."

There was also a strong belief among them that their frustrations wouldn't last. This is a confident and together group.

"Our culture in this program is crazy good," said Janssen, tipping his hat to the Tigers coaches.

All Stewartville needed was for someone to light its fuse.

It took just 2 minutes into the second half for that sophomore, Heydt, to oblige. He picked that pass off, strode into the end zone, and just like that the Tigers went from scuffling to unstoppable.

Helder, regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the state and a Mr. Football candidate, lived up to his billing the rest of the game.

He got hot. Really, really hot. He used the second half to show off that right arm and receiver Parker Wangen used it to show off what a dangerous combination they are.

Twice, Helder found him for scoring strikes, the first one a lofted 9-yard pass to the 6-foot-4 junior into the left corner of the end zone. That came with just 6 minutes after Heydt's TD.

The second touchdown pass was a thing of beauty to Wangen.

Helder found him down the left sideline for a bomb that covered 50 yards, the ball sailed perfectly into Wangen's outstretched hands. Wangen then sprinted the final 25 yards with it, into the end zone.

That happened just minutes into the fourth quarter and essentially ended things, the Tigers now owning a secure 28-7 lead.

"Everything ran a lot more smoothly in the second half," said Helder, who finished 13-for-19 for 169 yards and those two TDs. "We'd had some breakdowns in the first half and some dropped passes. But in the second half, we got the ball in guys' hands."

Getting the football to Wangen almost always works. Helder says he is a special player.

"Parker is a super athlete," Helder said. "He is one of our quietest kids. But he just goes out there and does his thing."

Stewartville is going to get an opportunity to do its thing one more time. In one week, it will be back inside U.S. Bank Stadium, playing for a state championship.

