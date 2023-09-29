Stewartville multi-sport standout Caleb Jannsen commits to play football at Winona State

Sep. 29—STEWARTVILLE — Golf might be the family passion, but Stewartville senior Caleb Jannsen enjoys getting his biggest hits on the football field.

Jannsen is a three-sport athlete at Stewartville and at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he is built for football.

But when he was very young his grandfather, Ken Van Den Boom, got Jannsen and his three brothers hooked on golf. Van Den Boom is the former golf coach at Caledonia.

Jannsen's older brothers, Carter and Cole, were former Stewartville standouts

in golf and they are now assistant coaches for the Tigers. His younger brother, Carson, who is a sophomore at Stewartville, is also a golfer.

Jannsen was a state qualifier in golf during his freshman and sophomore seasons in 2021 and '22.

"That's more of the family sport," Jannsen said.

But football is the sport where Jannsen is currently making his mark, and where he will play at the next level. The standout linebacker has committed to play at Division II Winona State University.

Golf might not help Jannsen in football when it comes to being physical, but the mental aspect? That's another matter.

"Sometimes I find my mental side is definitely stronger than other athletes'," Jannsen said. "So I think golf really helps."

Jannsen is the middle linebacker and the signal caller of the stellar Stewartville defense. The Tigers are 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3A heading into Friday's game against Lake City.

"He's really the center of the defense and the quarterback of that side of the ball," Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said. "He does a great job of leading by example and getting guys in the right position."

"You just try to make sure everyone knows where to be," Jannsen said. "And then any tendencies the offense has, just calling those out."

The Tigers try to get to the ball as quickly as possible, and with as many players as possible.

"We call ourselves Gold Rush and it's a fast force moving to the football," Jannsen said. "We preach 11 guys to the football, even if you're the safety and playing back in coverage."

After a recent game, Tigers defensive coordinator Alex Hain posted on social media a photo of eight Stewartville players around the ball during a tackle.

"He loves that stuff," Jannsen said. "It kind of gets draining when you're a running back and you have 10 dudes just celebrating on you every play."

Jannsen said his assets as a linebacker are the ability to play fast and physical. He models his play after former Baltimore Ravens standout Ray Lewis. And he also wears number 52, like Lewis did. Jannsen tries to play the game with the same passion.

"He's all over the field making plays," Mueller said. "He's a huge part of our defensive success the last two years."

Despite his size, speed is a big part of Jannsen's ability to roam the field. Mueller said Jannsen can run 20 miles per hour. He was a big part of the Tigers' section championship-winning team a year ago as the squad earned a state berth.

Jannsen has been part of a lot of winning teams at Stewartville. As a junior, he was also a key player on the basketball team that earned a state berth.

"I've always liked defense in basketball, too," Jannsen said. "Just the pride of seeing 'My guy only scored two points.' It's just another way to get your competitive juices flowing."

Jannsen is a strong student with a grade-point average hovering in the 3.9 range. He will likely follow another family tradition and pursue a career in teaching, something both his mother and grandfather do. Coaching might also be in his future.

"I look at our coaches and how big of a role they play in our lives," Jannsen said. "Making a big impact like that at a different school, or Stewartville, would probably be a goal of mine down the road."

When he is done playing at Stewartville, he also hopes to make a big impact at Winona State. Winona's proximity to Stewartville played a factor for Jannsen, as did the coaching staff.

"I feel like the coaching staff is a big part of that," he said. "They're great guys and they've shown that inside and also outside of football. They were always reaching out to me, making sure I was good, and tried to get to know me."