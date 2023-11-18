Stewartville motors away from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in 3A semifinal

Saturday's Class 3A semifinal between Stewartville and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was a one-point toss-up early in the second half until Mikhail Heydt gave the undefeated Tigers separation with an interception return for a touchdown.

Top-ranked Stewartville pulled away for a 28-7 victory and advances to the Prep Bowl at 1 p.m. next Saturday. The Tigers (13-0) were runners-up in 1977 and 1986. No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (10-2) can relate. The Rebels finished second last season.

They led 7-6 in the third quarter, then watched Heydt sprint 32 yards for a touchdown.

Stewartville quarterback Ayden Helder, a Mr. Football finalist, got going later in the second half. He connected with Parker Wangen for a pair of touchdowns.