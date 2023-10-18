Stewartville looks to reverse wild trend vs. Lourdes in Game of the Week

Oct. 17—STEWARTVILLE — Mike Kesler and Garrett Mueller had to dig back a few years in their file cabinets this week.

The head football coaches at Rochester Lourdes and Stewartville high schools, respectively, probably had to brush a little dust off the files they pulled out, too.

It's been three years since the Eagles (6-1) and the No. 1-ranked Tigers (7-0) have met on the football field, long enough that most players who suit up for Wednesday's 7 p.m. regular-season finale at Stewartville will never have played in a game between these long-time rivals.

"It's a great opportunity to get to go back and play an old rival," said Kesler, who coached Lourdes to four state championships in the 2010s. "It's going to be fun to go dust off the old Stewartville notes. I was excited when I heard they were back in (the section and district)."

Though many of the players may not be familiar with one another on a football field, the rivalry is still there. So is the mutual respect for what these programs have accomplished over the past decade plus.

"They execute their run game very well and can quickly change the course of a game with explosive plays," said Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller, whose Tigers won the Section 1, Class 4A championship last year and are a combined 17-1 over the past two seasons. "We must be disciplined in maintaining our assignments, tackling well, and not overcommitting to one aspect of their offense. It will take a complete effort from our entire defense to contain their ground attack."

Stewartville will also look to reverse a 12-year-long trend that has been paused over the past two seasons, when the Eagles and Tigers didn't face each other, playing in different classes. Stewartville and Lourdes met 11 times between 2010 and 2020. The road team won all 11 of those matchups.

Most recently, Lourdes won 28-27 at Stewartville during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"What a great opportunity to go down there — they were in the state tournament last year in (Class) 4A and haven't really been tested since Week 1," Kesler said. "What an opportunity: For the district championship, on the road, Week 8, against the No. 1 team in the state, what else can you ask for?"

The Eagles will attempt to chip away at a Stewartville defense that has been nearly impenetrable for the past month. The Tigers "Gold Rush" defense has recorded four consecutive shutouts and has allowed a total of 29 points all season (4.14 per game). The Tigers haven't allowed a point in the fourth quarter this fall.

"At all three levels, our players are fundamentally sound and understand their roles within our defensive scheme," Mueller said when asked what makes the Tigers' defense so tough. "Our linemen are disciplined in maintaining their gaps, our linebackers read well and run to the ball, and our secondary communicates effectively. Ultimately, it's the collective effort and commitment of the players and our coaching staff that has made our defense so successful."

On the flip side, Stewartville averages more than 48 points per game with an incredibly balanced offensive attack. Its leading runner, Dylan Scanlan, has rushed for 341 yards and five touchdowns. Carter Miller has 292 rushing yards and five TDs, while five players have at least 156 yards on the ground. QB Ayden Helder is one of the best in southeastern Minnesota, having passed for 1,302 yards and 25 TDs — distributing those TDs to seven different receivers. Parker Wangen is the Tigers' leading receiver (26 rec., 381 yards, 11 TDs), while Miller has 14 catches for 209 yards and 5 TDs; Blake Turner has 15 catches for 247 yards and 2 TDs; and Henry Tschetter has 22 receptions for 267 yards and 3 TDs.

"We have a great group of talented players at every position who are all capable of making big plays," Mueller said. "We've had multiple players lead us in rushing and receiving from week to week. This definitely makes it tough for opposing defenses on each play. Everyone is a threat to touch the ball and score on every play."

Lourdes' strength has been its senior-heavy offensive and defensive lines. Seniors Mardoche Pierson, Collin Weinschenk, Thatcher Bochmann, Will Roth and Isaac Wenszell, and sophomore Jonathan Bergmann anchor the front on both sides of the ball for Lourdes, which runs for 166.3 yards per game and 4.77 yards per carry. Senior QB Adam Sellner, sophomore fullback Ed Lovely and sophomore tailback Caleb Akinbolu — who briefly returned to action last week in a 42-8 win against Zumbrota-Mazeppa, after missing the previous two-plus games with a lower-body injury — are the top offensive threats for Lourdes.

Defensively, the Eagles allow 12.1 points per game, second-best in the section behind Stewartville.

"Winning the line of scrimmage will be everything," Mueller said. "Lourdes will have one of the best fronts we've seen this year. We'll have to be great with our assignments up front and finishing our blocks."

There has been no such thing as home-field advantage in the Stewartville-Rochester Lourdes football rivalry over the past 12 years. The teams have met 11 times since 2010, the visiting team winning every time:

YEAR SCORE LOCATION

2020 Lourdes 28, Stewartville 27 Stewartville

2019 Stewartville 15, Lourdes 13 Rochester

2018 Lourdes 40, Stewartville 14 Stewartville

2017 Stewartville 56, Lourdes 3 Rochester

2016 Lourdes 29, Stewartville 28 Stewartville

2015 Stewartville 42, Lourdes 0 Rochester

2014 Lourdes 32, Stewartville 14 Stewartville

2013 Stewartville 27, Lourdes 21 (OT) Rochester

2012 Lourdes 41, Stewartville 7 Stewartville

2011 Stewartville 21, Lourdes 14 Rochester

2010 Lourdes 37, Stewartville 6 Stewartville

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Century High School.

Records: Century 1-6. Winona 2-5.

About Winona: After an 0-5 start, the Winhawks have won their past two games. They are coming off a 32-0 victory over Austin and are in a battle for the No. 3 seed in five-team Section 1, Class 4A. The Winhawks defeated Century 44-14 a year ago en route to a 7-3 finish. ... The Winona offense, which averages a section-low 12.7 points per game, is led by QB Deion Prolo, RB Jaden Blanck and WR Aiden Falls. ... The defense has allowed an average of 24.6 points per game and is led by LB Kort Bellman, DL Alex Lorenze and DB Patrick Curtin. "Winona has a mobile, strong-armed, QB along with some exciting skill players," Vik said. "They have been somewhat inconsistent at times but can score running and throwing the ball."

About Century: The Panthers will play with a lingering pain this week after junior wide receiver/defensive back Davin Tukua died in a car accident on Oct. 7, the day after a 40-33 loss to city rival John Marshall. Due to the tragedy, the Panthers forfeited last week's game to Northfield. "With heavy hearts, we are doing our best to try to prepare for Winona," coach Jon Vik said. ... In the setback to JM, senior RB/DB Carson Skime suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. His younger brother Dane, a sophomore, likely will get the most carries for the running-challenged Panthers. Dane Skime had 36 yards on eight rushes against JM, but Century has struggled in the run game this season. Carson Skime leads the team with 191 yards rushing in six games and was a defensive leader. "The injury to Carson Skime is a tough loss for our defense," Vik said. "He was a physical player with a great feel for the game. We will miss him. Overall, our defense needs to tackle better and make certain we keep things in front of us."... The passing game continues to excel as senior QB Harrison Esua is 107-for-205 for 1,634 yards with 19 TDs and 11 interceptions. He has thrown for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games, and three times this season. Jake Wills (27 catches, 481 yards, six TDs), Eli Thompson (24 catches, 362 yards, seven TDs) and Denard Simpson (19 catches, 436 yards, four TDs) have all excelled at receiver. ... This is Century's final game of the regular season. The Panthers are likely to play at John Marshall in the Section 1, Class 5A quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Winona coach John Cassellius says: "We need to stop the big plays of Century's passing game. And have the ability to run the ball and not make mental mistakes that put us in long-down situations."

Century coach Jon Vik says: "These have been some of the most difficult days our program has experienced. We lost a wonderful young man. Davin was a person who represented the best of our program on the field, in the classroom, in the hallways and in our community. Tragedies like this give perspective on what is really important." — Guy N. Limbeck

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, John Marshall High School.

Records: Bloomington Jefferson is 6-1, John Marshall 3-4.

About Bloomington Jefferson: The No. 9-ranked Jaguars (Class 5A) haven't lost a game since falling 17-0 in their season-opener to New Prague, a team that JM nearly beat. In another comparison of the same opponent, Jefferson beat Apple Valley 35-0 while the Rockets lost to it 29-7 in their season opener. . .Jefferson leans heavily on its run game which is paced by 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior Jonathan Weber. Weber, who has great change of direction, has rushed for 636 yards on 148 carries. Jefferson quarterback Tyson Schultz (6-4, 210) has been efficient, completing 68 of 108 attempts for 899 yards, 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Jaguars score 24 points per game and allow 12 per game.

About John Marshall: The Rockets were riding high two weeks ago after rallying to beat rival Century 40-33. Things came crashing a bit last Friday in a 32-14 loss to just twice-beaten Owatonna. JM never got its running game untracked against the 5-2 Huskies. . .JM is hoping to finish its regular season .500 which is a major leap from a year ago when it finished winless. . .JM is being outscored by its opponents, though just barely, 26-24. JM's quarterback situation is uncertain with starting sophomore Savy Vath having turned his ankle against Owatonna. If he can't play, the start will go to either Nico Chhin or Rylan McCreary-Kujawa. McCreary-Kujawa was out with an illness last week.

Bloomington Jefferson coach Tim Carlson: "We have a lot of seniors and the experience they bring helps a lot. Many have started for two years and a handful for three years. Experience pays off. . .We have good players but I would say none of them is a star kind of player. Our entire offensive line has played well and we have depth at running back. . .JM impresses me the way they play fast and aggressive. Offensively, they have some playmakers and their overall team speed is very good."

John Marshall coach Kyle Riggott: "You don't get to be 6-1 (Bloomington Jeffferson's record) by accident. They have a couple of really solid athletes, a big and tall quarterback (Schultz), a nice tight end (6-4, 225-pound Daniel King) and a running back (Weber) who runs really hard. On defense, they give their opponents a ton of different looks and they keep things in front of them. . .The key for us is our preparation. We have just a half a week to prepare and are coming off a really physical game against Owatonna. It is a matter of how quickly we can prepare. But it is a great opportunity against a ranked opponent, at home." — Pat Ruff

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Mayo High School.

Records: Mayo is 2-5, East Ridge is 2-5.

About Mayo: For the first time in a month, the Spartans will square off against a team that isn't ranked. It's also the first time in three weeks Mayo is playing a team not ranked in the top four of Class 6A, including the top two in the state in Lakeville South and Eden Prairie. Mayo hung with both before being worn down by the bigger Cougars and Eagles. Isaiah Beale and the run game got back on track a little bit, with the senior running back rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Carter Holcomb had another touchdown to go along with 79 yards receiving to give him 628 yards and five touchdowns on 47 receptions entering the final game of the regular season.

About East Ridge: Like the Spartans, East Ridge is one of the rare teams in Class 6A that prefers to air it out with the passing game. Senior quarterback Tanner Zolnosky averages just under 200 yards per game with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards last season in helping East Ridge reach the Class 6A state quarterfinals. His favorite target this season is Deontae Flemino, who has 567 yards on 42 receptions. The defense has struggled to contain the run, allowing over 230 yards per game on the ground to opponents.

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb says: "We knew what we were up against for the last four weeks and the only thing I was focused on was that we get better with each week and hopefully we can come out healthy. I feel that we accomplished both, which is a win. I was extremely proud with our kids not only their character, but the way they played their tails off until the end. Eden Prairie is a first-class program from the way their coaches and support staff welcomed us and obviously in the way they execute their game. From watching the film it was the same as in person that we gave them a couple of big plays/TDs by the incorrect way we didn't defend them as well as being out of position on some plays. They definitely ran their offense powerfully and were stout up front on defense, but again we gave them three turnovers and we can't expect to beat the types of teams we are playing with those mistakes. ... I feel East Ridge is a very fast and talented team. They have an excellent QB that has been proven along with a very aggressive defense. I expect our guys to have a great week of prep and continue to play their tails off with minimizing the mistakes we make and give our seniors their best effort playing for each other. ... We've learned that in (Class) 6A where you play teams that have a completely different group coming on the field for offense/defense that we need more to contribute and have a short memory towards the things that go wrong to reset and be ready to make adjustments. I love these kids and the way that they have never changed their work ethic and attitudes."

East Ridge coach Daniel Fritze says: "Rochester Mayo has a long-storied program. We are excited for the opportunity to not only play a great program but compete against a team for the first time ever. Playing Mayo on the road is a tall task for anyone; our team understands that we will need to play our best to have a chance." — Alex VandenHouten