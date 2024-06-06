Stewartville falls in section title game, seniors lay a foundation for future success

Jun. 5—AUSTIN — Tyler Schmitz will have a special place in his heart for the seniors on this year's Stewartville High School baseball team.

That's always the case with coaches and their seniors, but this group will be extra special to Schmitz for multiple reasons.

First, this is Schmitz's first season as the Tigers' head coach. He took over after last season for his father, Mark, who had been Stewartville's coach since 1994.

Second, the Tigers went 22-3 this season and came up one key hit or one key defensive stop shy of reaching the Class 3A state tournament for the first time in program history. Northfield halted the Tigers' season here Wednesday night with a 3-2 victory in the Section 1-3A championship game, after Stewartville had won the first championship game in the double-elimination tournament 6-0.

Most importantly, they never gave up on a game. Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh in the decisive title game here Wednesday night, the Tigers clawed back to within a run, had the tying run in scoring position and the winning run at the plate.

"I think that's a testament to this entire team," Schmitz, a 2012 Stewartville graduate, said. "We talked about it from the start of the night, that we were going to take it pitch by pitch and we executed for most of the night. We won that first game, 6-0. The second game came and we knew they would bring some energy again ... but like we've done all year, we've never given up, never been out of it.

"We talked about that all the time, about how baseball is such a crazy game and anything can happen."

That 22-3 mark is an outstanding accomplishment for a high school baseball team, and it wasn't the only bullet-point on an impressive resume for this group. They won the Hiawatha Valley League regular season championship, started the season on a 14-game winning streak and earned the No. 1 seed in the section playoffs.

They did it all behind a group of seven seniors who were the backbone of the program this spring. All seven of those seniors saw action Wednesday night, including five who started both games and six who started at least one of the two title games.

That the season ended a win shy of a trip to state was hard to swallow for those seniors, their teammates and their coaches, Schmitz looked at it from a long-term perspective, noting that this group will be the foundation of what the Tigers program will become over the next decade or more.

Stewartville received two excellent pitching performances Wednesday, when they needed them most. Alejandro Tapia pitched six strong innings, allowing just one hit, while walking four and striking out seven in the first championship game, a 6-0 Tigers victory.

Junior Jayce Klug followed by throwing a complete game in Game 2, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters.

"Both those guys pitched their tails off," Schmitz said. "(Tapia) struggled for a little bit to throw strikes, but he found some confidence then he dominated. He's a really good pitcher and kept us in the game.

"Then Jayce in the second game, he just kept pounding the zone, getting guys to fly out, to roll over here and there, got a few strikeouts and did a great job of giving us a chance."

Northfield also had one of those outstanding pitching efforts, and it was enough to push the Raiders over the top and into the sixth state baseball tournament in school history. Next week's state tournament, which begins on June 13, will mark Northfield's first appearance since 2016.

Junior Seth Thompson delivered for the Raiders in Game 2. He allowed just one hit through six innings and finished with a line of 6 2/3 innings pitched, 3 hits, 2 runs and 11 strikeouts.

"He's a really good arm," Schmitz said of Thompson. "All three or four of their guys are good arms. We faced them earlier in the year at Northfield. We knew he throws pretty hard and he has a good curveball. I don't think our approach changed. All year, it's been, we're looking for strikes and looking for a pitch to drive. And I think we put some balls in play, hit some balls hard."

Thompson exited after the Tigers turned a Ben Leimer walk, followed by back-to-back hits by Klug and Luke Hebl, into two runs. Stewartville had the tying run in scoring position and the winning run at the plate when Northfield's JT Graupmann entered and got the save, striking out the lone batter he faced.

In addition to Leimer, the Tigers will say goodbye to six other talented seniors: Reed Neubauer, Carter Miller, Logan Skustad, Bo Boettcher, Braeden Erickson and Drew Jelinek.

"Oh man, those guys mean the world," Schmitz said. "It's my first year, something I'm always going to remember. They totally bought in to everything we're doing. They worked their tails off for us, and I hope the younger guys paid attention to that. They're a special group who I won't forget.

"This is something to build on. I told those seniors, hopefully 5-6-7 years down the road, we're in this (section title) game more often than not and it started because of them, their hard work and their efforts."

STEWARTVILLE 6, NORTHFIELD 0

(Championship Game 2)

Northfield 000-012-0 — 3 7 1

Stewartville 000-000-2 — 2 3 0

Northfield: JT Graupmann 1 sac fly, 1 RBI; Austin Koep 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Seth Thompson 2-for-3, 1 2B; Kyan Rauk 2-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Seth Thompson (WP) 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K; JT Graupmann 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K.

Stewartville: Bo Boettcher 1-for-3; Jayce Klug 1-for-3, 1 R; Luke Hebl 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Jayce Klug (LP) 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

STEWARTVILLE 6, NORTHFIELD 0

(Championship Game 1)

Northfield 000-000-0 — 0 3 4

Stewartville 300-003-x — 6 6 2

Northfield: Tegan Mellgren 1-for-3; Seth Thompson 1-for-3; JT Graupmann 1-for-3. Pitching: Tegan Mellgren (L) 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 9 K.

Stewartville: Reed Neubauer 1-for-4, 1 R; Jayce Klug 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Luke Hebl 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Drew Jelinek 1-for-3, 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Alejandro Tapia (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K.