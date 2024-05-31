Stewartville boys show their skills in field events on first day of boys and girls section meet

May 30—FARIBAULT — Stewartville continued to come up big in field events Thursday in the Section 1, Class 2A section track-and-field meet.

The meet, which was mostly used for preliminaries, had three boys field events that were finals and three girls. The 3,200 was also run.

All events Saturday will be run as finals.

Stewartville's Dylan Hoot and Carter Anderson gave their team a 1-2 finish in the triple jump. Hoot went 43-feet-7 3/4 and Anderson 43-3.

In the shot put, the Tigers' Ridge Hatz was second (52-9 1/2), behind Byron's Zach Vanderpool (54-1 1/2).

Kasson-Mantorville's David Obst won the 3,200, clocked in 9:53.40. Winona's Leo Lohnes was second in 9:59.69.

Red Wing's Hanson wins 3,200

Red Wing's Nora Hanson pushed to the 3,200 title, getting it done with an 11:15.07 time. That was a personal best for the sophomore.

Winona got a title from Chloe Fratzke in the high jump, clearing 5-feet-3. Teammate Shey Berlin-Burns was first in the discus (130-6).

Section meet results