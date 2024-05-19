Stewartville boys claim first state True Team track and field title

May 18—STILLWATER — Stewartville flew to the top Saturday.

After finishing third in the boys state True Team track-and-field meet a year ago, the Tigers were champions this time and for the first time in school history. They scored 558 points. Rockford was runner-up with 549.5, followed by Belle Plaine (484) and Pine Island 472.5.

Winona landed 11th in the 12-team meet with a 318.5 total.

"It was awesome," Stewartville coach Aaron Meyer said. "Everyone performed really well today and against some great competition. There were no duds; everybody got the job done."

As has been Stewartville's custom all season, it flourished in the field events. Carter Anderson won the high jump, going a lofty 6-feet-7. Teammate Dylan Hoot was second (6-2).

Stewartville's Charlie Wood was second in the long jump (21-1 3/4), Anderson was third in the triple jump (41-11 3/4), and Parker Wangen was fourth (41-9 1/4).

The Tigers also got some fine work in the sprints. Dylan Scanlan finished third in the 200 (23.02), and fourth in the 100 (11.23). Stewartville won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays (43.59, 1:32.44, respectively).

Stewartville's Josh Langseth was second in the 1,600 (4:34.59).

Meyer knew his team had a strong shot at coming away with the title after he mapped out the meet on paper.

"We knew we could do it and we knew it would be close," Meyer said. "We needed our track events to come through, and they did."

Winona had first- and second-place finishers in the 3,200 (Leo Lohnes, 10:00.88; Phineas Van Fossen, 10:05.01). Pine Island's CJ Tree managed a third place in the pole vault 12-6) and a fourth place in the 300 hurdles (42.57),

Pine Island's Ben Northrop was fifth in the discus (145-6).

Byron finished second Saturday in the Class 2A True Team state track-and-field meet, with Rocori taking the title.

Rocori scored 577.5 points for first while Byron totaled 501.5. Winona finished with 326.5, placing them 11th in the 12-team meet.

Byron's Paige Halder led a strong group of Bears sprinters. The senior was first in the 200 (25.64) and first in the 400 (59.63). Teammate Lilah Kurke was second in the 400 (59.82), fifth in the 100 (12.81) and sixth in the 200 (26.78). Halder was also tied for second in the high jump with a 5-foot clearance and fourth in the long jump (16-6 3/4).

Byron also got a second place from Sophia Richardson in the triple jump, sailing 34-11 1/2. Teammate Carly Halder was third (34-10).

Winona's Alex Urbick finished second in the 100 hurdles (15.47) and teammate Chloe Fratzke was tied for second in the high jump (5-feet).

Stewartville 558, Rockford 549.5, Belle Plaine 484, Pine Island 472.5, Detroit Lakes 458.5, Fairmont 448, Jordan 410, Rocori 401, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 384.5, Totino-Grace 359, Winona 318.5, Cloquet 283.5

Rocori 577.5, Byron 501.5, Chisago Lakes 497, Pequot Lakes 455.5, Marshall 416.5, Belle Plaine 414, Delano 413.5, Simley 404, North Branch 389.5, Foley 387, Winona 326.5, Holy Angels 153.5.

