Stewart tosses scoreless relief outing for George Mason baseball

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame grad Owen Stewart tossed an impressive relief outing for George Mason baseball.

(Photo Courtesy: George Mason University Athletics)

Elmira’s Owen Stewart turned in 3 scoreless innings of relief pitching for George Mason baseball, on Saturday. The Crusaders grad struck out 3, while forcing 5 defensive outs, and allowing just 2 hits. The Patriots dropped both games of their doubleheader against St. Joseph’s, but not before Stewart recorded one of his top performances of the year.

Saturday’s outing accounts for the 3rd time this season, that Stewart did not allow an earned run, while pitching for more than 2 innings. The Notre Dame grad has sat down 28 batters in 26.1 innings of work for his sophomore campaign.

The Patriots return to the diamond on Sunday, to wrap up their road series against St. Joe’s. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

