Stewart and Sulemana could be out until 2024

Russell Martin of Southampton

Ross Stewart and Kamaldeen Sulemana look poised to be sidelined until the New Year.

Stewart has made only two substitute appearances since his deadline-day move from Sunderland, largely because of an Achilles injury. To compound matters, the Scotland striker picked up a fresh muscle injury when he fell awkwardly against Huddersfield Town.

Saints manager Russell Martin said: "Ross has worked so hard to get fit and he landed in a compromising position late in the Huddersfield game.

"We won’t expect him this side of Christmas, more likely mid-to-late January. We’re really heartbroken for Ross - it's really unfortunate and we're really disappointed.

"We haven’t rushed him, everyone’s been in agreement with the plan."

Likewise, Sulemana was substituted in the first half of the 1-0 win against Bristol City on Wednesday night and will be out of action for a similar period of time.

"They are two big losses but when someone gets injured it’s an opportunity for someone else," added Martin, who says the injuries may change their priorities for the January transfer window.

"We didn’t envisage those two getting injured, so it might change the plan a little bit. It depends on their progress and the results between now and then.

"People will have the chance to step up now to take the opportunities. Everyone else has to be ready."

Hit the bell if you are using the BBC Sport app and you'll get Saints notifications