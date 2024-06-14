Stewart promoted to head softball coach at Houston

Bill Stewart has always been, and always will be, a football guy. But he is most definitely a softball guy, too.

Stewart was promoted to head coach of the Houston softball program earlier this week. He’s been with the Hilltoppers the last seven years as an assistant coach while also coaching with the football team.

“I knew if I was ever going to be a head coach, it was in softball,” Stewart said. “I still love football, don’t get me wrong.”

The 52-year-old Eupora native has been coaching football for 16 years. His first experience with softball was during the 2016-17 school year when he arrived at Bruce. In addition to his football duties, he was made assistant softball coach to Jordan Hall.

Stewart didn’t know much about the game, but he quickly came to know and love it.

“We made the playoffs that year, and (Hall) taught me a lot that first year,” he said.

Stewart replaces Derick Kirby, who is now Houston’s head baseball coach. After one year at Bruce, Stewart came to Houston, and the Hilltoppers won a state title in his first season helping Kirby.

Houston hasn’t won one since but has remained highly competitive. The Toppers have reached at least the second round of the playoffs each of the last four seasons.

Only one senior was on this past season’s squad, but it’s a huge loss: catcher and shortstop Blakely Gill, who batted .614 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

“We’ve got one senior coming back, got a handful of juniors. So we’re going to be really young, and it’s going to take a little bit of patience in a situation we haven’t been in in a while,” Stewart said. “That’s one thing that I think I can be good at, is being patient and helping bring them along.”