Stewart likely a no-go for Razorbacks on Saturday against W. Carolina

Arkansas has luckily accumulated some depth on the defensive line for this season, but it will be without one of its stalwarts most likely on Saturday.

The senior defensive end from Jonesboro has been hampered by a heel injury and the coaching staff is probably looking at it as a maintenance issue.

He has tallied 21 tackles in his prior three seasons, with 14 of them coming in 2022 along with 2.5 tackles for loss and a PBU.

Pittman was on the SEC coaches’ teleconference on Wednesday and hinted that linebacker Antonio Grier is probable to play and that Malik Chavis was questionable against the Catamounts.

Players that are guaranteed inactive are Quincey McAdoo, Sam Mbake and Terry Wells.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire