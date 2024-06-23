Stewart leads New York against Atlanta after 33-point game

New York Liberty (14-3, 9-1 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-8, 2-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -9; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty plays the Atlanta Dream after Breanna Stewart scored 33 points in the Liberty's 98-88 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Dream are 2-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Liberty are 9-1 in conference matchups. New York is sixth in the WNBA scoring 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Stewart averaging 10.8.

Atlanta's average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game New York gives up. New York has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Liberty defeated the Dream 78-61 in their last matchup on June 6. Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points, and Allisha Gray led the Dream with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is averaging 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Dream. Gray is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 assists for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Liberty: 9-1, averaging 90.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hand).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.