Stewart leads Storm to 103-66 win over Sky

ROSEMONT, IL - AUGUST 20: Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the Chicago Sky shoots the ball against the Seattle Storm on August 20, 2017 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- Breanna Stewart had 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jewell Loyd and Alysha Clark scored 17 points apiece and the Seattle Storm never trailed in a 103-66 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday night.

Crystal Langhorne and Sami Whitcomb each added 10 points for Seattle (14-16). The Storm have won four in a row and are tied with Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot, 2 1/2 games in front of the Sky.

Stewart and Sue Bird hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 10-0 run that gave Seattle a 12-2 lead and Loyd's putback of a missed layup by Langhorne made it 19-4 with 4:31 left in the first quarter. The Storm led by double figures the rest of the way.

Stefanie Dolson led Chicago (11-18) with 10 points. The Sky made just 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) from 3-point range and committed 16 turnovers.

Seattle hit 12 3-pointers, shot 52.6 percent from the field and had franchise-record 34 assists on 41 made field goals. Every player on the Storm roster made at least one field goal.