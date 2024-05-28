Stewart-Haas Racing, two-time Cup Series champion team, to close after NASCAR season

Stewart-Haas Racing is closing after this NASCAR season.

Co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced the news Tuesday afternoon regarding the future of their racing team that has four cars in the Cup Series and won a pair of championships over the past 15 years.

“We have made the difficult decision to close Stewart-Haas Racing at the conclusion of the 2024 season,” the team wrote in a statement. “It is a decision that did not come easily, nor was it made quickly. Racing is a labor-intensive, humbling sport. It requires unwavering commitment and vast resources, with a 365-day mindset to be better than everyone else. It’s part of what makes success so rewarding.

“But the commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we’ve reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it’s time to pass the torch.”

Uncertain future for four Cup Series drivers

Kevin Harvick drove for Stewart-Haas Racing prior to his retirement last year. Josh Berry, a rookie who’s currently 19th in the Cup Series standings, now pilots SHR’s famed No. 4 car with crew chief Rodney Childers.

Chase Briscoe, who advanced deep in the 2022 playoffs, currently sits 16th in the standings, the highest of the four SHR drivers. Noah Gragson sits 21st, and Ryan Preece is 28th.

It is unknown who will pick up these four charters after 2024. Sources have indicated to FOX Sports that Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing and Trackhouse Racing will each obtain one, while the fourth remains unclear.

Downfall of a championship-winning organization

Since its first season in 2009, SHR drivers have won 69 Cup Series races and two championships (Tony Stewart in 2011, Kevin Harvick in 2014).

“We’re proud of all the wins and championships we’ve earned since joining together in 2009,” Tuesday’s statement continues, “but even more special is the culture we built and the friendships we forged as we committed to a common cause — winning races and collecting trophies.”

“That is the same commitment we made to our personnel, our partners and our fans coming into this year, and that commitment will remain through the season finale at Phoenix. We have tremendous respect and appreciation for all of our employees, and we will work diligently to assist them during this transition to find new opportunities beyond the 2024 race season.”