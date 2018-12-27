Stewart-Haas Racing reveals Kevin Harvick’s 2019 Mobil 1 scheme

Stewart-Haas Racing has delivered a late Christmas gift to NASCAR fans who prefer their paint schemes in the all-black variety.

On Wednesday, SHR revealed the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford that Kevin Harvick will pilot next season and it looks mean.

While its main feature is the black finish, you’ll notice gray flames framing the hood as they shoot over the left front and right-front fenders.

The car will be featured in nine races and makes its debut March 17 at Auto Club Speedway.

Watch the clip below to see the design in all its digital glory.