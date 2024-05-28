Stewart-Haas Racing closing after 2024, and what it means for Hendersonville's Josh Berry

Stewart-Haas Racing is closing its doors at the end of the 2024 season.

The race team co-owned by NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and investor Gene Haas announced Tuesday on social media the team will cease operations at the end of the NASCAR season.

Hendersonville native Josh Berry joined the team this season in the No. 4 car, a year after Kevin Harvick’s retirement from the sport. Berry is 19th in NASCAR Cup Series points after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Berry's future in the NASCAR Cup Series after this season is unknown.

Stewart and Haas released a joint statement calling the decision "difficult" and one "that did not come easily, nor was it made quickly."

“Racing is a labor-intensive, humbling sport,” Stewart and Haas said in the statement. “It requires unwavering commitment and vast resources, with a 365-day mindset to be better than everyone else. It’s part of what makes success so rewarding.

"But the commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we've reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it's time to pass the torch."

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the No. 14 car owned by Stewart-Haas Racing, said in a social media video he “never thought this day would come.”

“I’ve been at Stewart-Haas for seven years now, it’s truly become like home to me,” Briscoe said. “There’s an incredible group of men and women at this place that make it feel like home and make you enjoy coming to work each and every day. … It’s crazy to know that this will be the last year I drive the No. 14 car that I looked up to growing up.”

Stewart Haas has been home to my family and I for the last 7 years and at the end of the year myself and the entire organization will be looking for a new home and new opportunities in the Cup series. I have amazing partners behind me and can't wait to get them back in victory… — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) May 28, 2024

SHR was founded in 2002 as Haas CNC Racing and worked with Hendrick Motorsports before Stewart elected to take ownership of the team in 2009.

SHR has two NASCAR Cup Series championships. The first was in 2011 when Stewart beat Carl Edwards for the title, and in 2014 when Harvick won his first championship. The team also has one Xfinity Series championship when Cole Custer took the title last season.

