Stewart-Haas Racing cars fast in final Cup practice at Michigan

Kevin Harvick had the fastest lap in final Cup practice Friday at Michigan International Speedway, as Stewart-Haas Racing took four of the top five spots.

Cars ran in groups at times during the session. The draft is expected to play a role in Sunday’s race.

Harvick ran a lap of 188.763 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (188.728 mph) and then SHR teammates Clint Bowyer (188.476), Daniel Suarez (188.156) and Aric Almirola (187.925).

Suarez had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 187.273 mph. He was followed by Almirola (187.213 mph) and Erik Jones (187.008).

Suarez had the day’s best lap at 188.882 mph, set in the first practice.

Qualifying will be at 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday.