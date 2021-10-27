Stewart-Haas Racing adds sponsor for Kevin Harvick for 2022

Gearwrench will serve as a primary sponsor of Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 car for five races in 2022, Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday night.

Gearwrench will serve as an associate sponsor for the races it is not a primary sponsor. The company also will be the official tool partner of Stewart-Haas Racing and get naming rights to the main assembly area of SHR’s 140,000-square foot headquarters, which will be known as the Gearwrench Garage.

“This partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing provides Gearwrench with a 360-degree activation plan that allows us to authentically highlight our tools and all that they’re capable of,” said Janet Bolin, Brand Manager, Sports Partnerships, Gearwrench, in a statement. “Kevin Harvick has proven to be a top performer in the NASCAR Cup Series for more than two decades, and SHR is a team built by racers, for racers. It’s a hands-on organization, and that’s why it’s a great fit for the premier hand tool brand.”

“We’ve prided ourselves in putting the right people in the right positions at SHR, and the people who turn wrenches on our racecars are the best in the business,” said co-owner Tony Stewart, who scored 16 of his 49 career NASCAR Cup Series wins as a driver/owner at SHR, along with his third and final championship in 2011. “We have high standards, and Gearwrench tools not only meet, but exceed those standards. This is a partner who is as dedicated to winning as we are.”

