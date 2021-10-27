Stewart-Haas Racing adds GearWrench as sponsor for Harvick, No. 4 team in 2022

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that GearWrench has signed on as a primary sponsor for its No. 4 Ford and driver Kevin Harvick for five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022.

The Apex Tool Group brand will be an associate sponsor for Harvick’s No. 4 in the remaining Cup Series races next season. The deal also comes with naming rights for Stewart-Haas Racing’s main assembly area at its Kannapolis, North Carolina, headquarters, which will now be called the GearWrench Garage.

RELATED: Key players in Silly Season

GearWrench has been a primary sponsor in the Cup Series since 2017 with Chip Ganassi Racing, which will cease its NASCAR operations after the season after it was purchased by Trackhouse Racing. The tool brand has been on the No. 1 CGR Chevrolet driven by Kurt Busch for four races this year, including the team’s most recent victory in July at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“We‘ve prided ourselves in putting the right people in the right positions at SHR, and the people who turn wrenches on our race cars are the best in the business,” said team co-owner Tony Stewart in a release provided by the team. “We have high standards, and GearWrench tools not only meet, but exceed those standards. This is a partner who is as dedicated to winning as we are.”

Harvick is set for his ninth Cup Series season with Stewart-Haas Racing next year. Of his 58 Cup Series victories, 35 have come with SHR.