Stewart Friesen, wife finish 1-2 in modified race

Saturday night was Family Night for the Stewart Friesen clan during a modified feature race at Fonda Speedway in New York.

Friesen, who competes full-time in the Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series, won a 30-lap feature on the half-mile dirt track.

His wife, Jessica, finished second.

After both started in the sixth row, Stewart led the final 16 laps while Jessica moved into the second position on Lap 21.

Friesen’s win was the 66th of his career at Fonda and his sixth in seven races there this year.

“It’s been a good run for us in July and hopefully we can keep it going,” Stewart Friesen said in victory lane according to The Daily Gazette. “First and second for the team is great, we had some motor issues with Jessica’s car but were able to straighten it out.”

Friesen will be back in his No. 52 Halmar Racing Toyota on Friday at Michigan International Speedway (6 p.m. ET on FS1).

1-2 Finish tonight @thefondaspdwy. We’ve been riding the wave right now with the 44, but really cool to have my teammate (and wife) get rolling good too. Gonna keep working hard and try to ride it as long as we can. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/MPOgHqJO3A — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) August 2, 2020





