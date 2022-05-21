Stewart Friesen after Texas win: ‘We’re in the playoffs!’
Stewart Friesen reflects on the work of his teammates and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Texas Motor Speedway.
Stewart Friesen passed Christian Eckes on the last lap of overtime to win. Here is how the field finished behind them.
Here is how the field will align behind Noah Gragson, who won his first series pole, in Saturday's Xfinity race at Texas.
FORT WORTH, Texas — It was a hard-earned, deeply-appreciated victory for Stewart Friesen in Friday night‘s SpeedyCash.com 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway — the first win for the popular Canadian driver since November 2019. His 60 laps out front in the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota were more […]
Jaren Jackson Jr. joins Tony Allen as only Memphis Grizzlies players to be named first team All-Defense
Steph Curry appeared to say night night to the Dallas Mavericks to close out Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
These are the 10 worst fan bases in sports. Take a bow. You're the best of the awful. We'd have an awards ceremony but Miami Heat fans would miss it.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Luka Doncic had been dominating for most of the night, yelling in celebration and flexing his arms in Stephen Curry's house. Then Curry and the Golden State Warriors delivered one of those signature third-quarter flurries that have defined so many of their postseason runs - with this one sparked by Kevon Looney. Just like that, the Warriors are two wins from getting back to another NBA Finals.
It would be more than understandable if Gary Payton II held a grudge against Dillon Brooks. But he doesn't and explained why in a Players Tribune article.
Doncic paused to respond to a fan while heading into the locker room at halftime.
NASCAR Hall of Famer's mark set 50 years ago will never be touched.
It didn't take Shannon Sharpe long to name 10.
Dallas shot the ball much better than it did in Game 1, but that wasn't enough to keep the Mavs from blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Trailing by as many as 19, the Warriors came all the way back to beat the Mavericks on Friday night to take a two-games-to-none lead.
Twitter had plenty of fun with the Warriors' historic come-from-behind victory in Game 2 vs. the Mavericks.
Shams Charania: 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive teams: First team: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart Second team: Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III Source: ...
Sadly, there’s little that sports fans can do about the overlords who own their beloved teams, aside from praying that they sell.