Stewart Friesen scores first Gander Trucks victory, wins at Eldora

Stewart Friesen conquered the dirt Thursday night at Eldora Speedway, leading 57 of the 150 laps overall and straight to the checkered flag. The victory marked his first of the season and his career. He’s now locked into the playoffs.

Sheldon Creed finished the Eldora Dirt Derby in second, short by just 0.728 seconds, followed by Grant Enfinger in third. Mike Marlar and Todd Gilliland then rounded out the top five in order.

It was a 75-mile race around the 0.5-mile clay oval in Rossburg, Ohio. The end was decided by a two-lap shootout thanks to a late-race restart.

Chase Briscoe won Stage 1, which ended on Lap 40. Gilliland crossed 0.754 seconds afterward for second. Brett Moffitt was third.

Stage 2, which saw the biggest wreck of the night, had Briscoe repeat as the winner. It ended on Lap 90, and Briscoe had a 1.247-second advantage over Friesen. Matt Crafton came in third.

Briscoe, who led a race-high 93 laps and started on the pole, ultimately finished seventh. He and Friesen were the only two leaders.

Overall, there were 12 cautions. Two of them were for the end of the stages. Six were for single-car spins alone. The biggest wreck came on Lap 63 and included 14 drivers in Turn 1.

Next Saturday, the Trucks take on Michigan International Speedway for the Corrigan Oil 200 (1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It‘ll be the last regular-season race. Playoffs will start the week after.