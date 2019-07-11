Stewart Friesen’s primary truck confiscated by NASCAR at Kentucky

NASCAR confirmed that it confiscated Stewart Friesen‘s primary No. 52 Chevrolet Thursday at Kentucky Speedway after it found an issue with the truck’s firewall in inspection before the series’ first practice.

Friesen will have to start from the rear for tonight’s race due to going to a backup truck. Any penalties will be announced next week.

Friesen was allowed to retrieve his safety and comfort equipment before the truck was confiscated.

Friesen competes for Halmar Friesen Racing, which issued the following statement.

“The team at HFR is not yet sure of the exact reason for confiscation, our understanding is that there was something about the firewall that prompted it. At this time, the truck remains in lockup. It is a brand new truck and it had yet to race. Stewart Friesen and the crew are confident in our backup truck and look forward to hitting the track today at Kentucky Speedway.”

Friesen was seventh fastest in the first practice session with his backup truck.

Friesen enters today’s race third in points after earning seven top fives and 8 top 10s in the first 12 races of the season.

Firewall issue on the Friesen truck, according to NASCAR. No one ejected from the team. Penalties TBD — possibly not announced until next week — pending further discussion among NASCAR officials. The truck sits outside the #NASCAR hauler. pic.twitter.com/cWfjjQFsc0 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 11, 2019



